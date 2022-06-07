Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 118.2 -0.29 -0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.6 +0.08 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.332 +0.010 +0.11%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.277 -0.083 -1.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.083 -0.110 -2.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.083 -0.110 -2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +3.67 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.9 +3.42 +2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.7 +1.83 +1.61%
Graph down Basra Light 190 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.1 +1.46 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 122.2 +1.91 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.61 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 104.4 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 120.7 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 118.9 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 116.8 -0.37 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 116.1 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 119.6 -0.37 -0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 114.3 -0.37 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 123.6 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 108.8 -0.25 -0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.9 -0.37 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 24 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

The OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring…

Gas Industry Sees Flurry Of Megadeals As Prices Explode

Gas Industry Sees Flurry Of Megadeals As Prices Explode

Rising investor confidence and a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 07, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Several environmental campaign groups said on Tuesday that they are challenging the European Union over its support for 30 natural gas projects under a directive earlier this year to consider certain gas projects as contributing to accelerating the energy transition.

The European Commission updated earlier this year its Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act on climate change mitigation and adaptation covering certain gas and nuclear activities. Under the new taxonomy, some gas projects, including several pipelines, were given a “sustainable investment” status. Gas projects are “transitional” if they contribute to the transition from coal to renewables, the EU says.  

The bloc is also accelerating its efforts to reduce dependence on Russian pipeline gas after Russia invaded Ukraine and, most recently, cut off the gas supply to several EU members that refused to pay in rubles.

However, the climate campaigners are having none of the “sustainable gas” projects and announced they are starting this week legal action against the European Commission for supporting 30 gas projects across Europe.

The EC has included those projects in a list known as ‘Projects of Common Interest’. Projects that make the list benefit from fast-tracked permits and EU funding.

Although the EU has accelerated its renewable energy targets, it aims to diversify its gas supplies and acknowledges that gas has a role to play in the transition.

But environmental groups Friends of the Earth Europe, ClientEarth, Food & Water Action Europe, and CEE Bankwatch Network say “the EU Commission has given these climate-destructive projects VIP status, in contradiction of its legal obligations.”

“This list amounts to a VIP pass for fossil gas in Europe, when we should be talking about its phase-out,” ClientEarth lawyer Guillermo Ramo said.

The campaigners request the Commission to review within 22 weeks the decision to give the proposed gas projects priority status. If the Commission refuses to amend its decision, the organizations will be able to ask the Court of Justice of the EU to rule, the environmentalists said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com