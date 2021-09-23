Energy Transition To Cost Italy $760 Billion This Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.30 +1.07 +1.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.25 +1.06 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.995 +0.190 +3.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.249 +0.038 +1.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 +0.047 +2.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.28 +1.14 +1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.171 +0.047 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.98 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.18 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.22 +1.93 +2.83%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.21 +1.88 +2.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.19 +1.74 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.32 +1.77 +2.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.64 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.18 +1.74 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 71.23 +1.74 +2.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 72.63 +1.74 +2.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 69.33 +1.74 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.73 +1.74 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.73 +1.74 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.08 +1.74 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 70.83 +1.74 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.83 +1.74 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.15 +2.24 +3.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.50 +1.75 +2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.22 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.18 +1.67 +2.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.13 +1.67 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 +1.75 +2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.17 +2.17 +2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 5 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 15 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 4 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 4 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.

Breaking News:

JPM, Barclays, And Citigroup Are Betting Big On Arctic Oil

Uranium Is Gaining Interest On Reddit’s Most Notorious Investment Forum

Uranium Is Gaining Interest On Reddit’s Most Notorious Investment Forum

Nuclear energy could play a…

Kuwait’s Oil Production Plans Are Beyond Ambitious

Kuwait’s Oil Production Plans Are Beyond Ambitious

Kuwait’s recent plans to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Transition To Cost Italy $760 Billion This Decade

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 23, 2021, 10:31 AM CDT

The price tag of the energy transition in Italy could be over $760 billion (650 billion euro) over the next ten years, the president of the local employers’ association said on Thursday.

“The national recovery plan provides only 6% of the investment needed for the transition. Almost 94% has to be covered by companies,” Carlo Bonomi said at the annual meeting of employers’ federation Confindustria, as carried by Reuters.

According to the head of the influential business association, the soaring gas and energy prices and spikes in prices of key metals could slow down the economic recovery from the pandemic globally.  

At the same event, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the energy transition “is not a choice but a necessity.”  

Still, Italy needs to take into account its capacity to repurpose its energy system to lower-carbon sources, Draghi said.

“The government should help consumers and businesses bear the costs of this transition, paying special attention to the most vulnerable consumers,” the Italian prime minister said.

The world will need to invest up to $173 trillion in greener energy infrastructure and supply over the next 30 years if it wants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, BloombergNEF said in its New Energy Outlook 2021 report published on in July.

If governments and companies want to see the coveted 2050 net-zero emissions they have been racing to pledge in recent months, they would need to invest between $92 trillion and $173 trillion in the next three decades, according to BNEF.

The energy transition that would be compatible with a net-zero world in 2050 would need rapid scaling of investment, the research firm says, adding that “the route to net-zero remains yet uncertain.”

According to BNEF, the world needs to more than double yearly investments in order to achieve net-zero emissions. Those investments should jump from around $1.7 trillion annually at present to “somewhere between $3.1 trillion and $5.8 trillion per year on average over the next three decades.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Crude Production Slipped In August While Oil Imports Jumped

Next Post

UK Could Keep Coal Plants Operational Beyond Closure Date Amid Gas Crisis

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com