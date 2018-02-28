Ecuador Spices Up Lease Auction With Mature Oilfields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.97 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.29 -0.23 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 17 hours 62.01 -0.90 -1.43%
Opec Basket 1 day 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
Urals 1 day 64.45 +1.85 +2.96%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Louisiana Light 1 day 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Mexican Basket 1 day 56.84 -0.64 -1.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.683 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.73 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 1 day 67.08 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.28 -0.66 -1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 61.86 -0.75 -1.20%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.83 -0.79 -1.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Girassol 1 day 67.26 -0.58 -0.85%
Opec Basket 1 day 64.99 -0.19 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.54 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 30.76 -1.15 -3.60%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.76 -0.90 -1.39%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 64.01 -0.90 -1.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.51 -0.65 -1.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.76 -0.90 -1.78%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.26 -0.90 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.96 -0.90 -1.41%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.41 -0.90 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 65.14 -1.05 -1.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Giddings 1 day 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.72 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 1 day 56.96 -0.90 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Kansas Common 1 day 53.25 -1.00 -1.84%
Buena Vista 1 day 69.02 -0.90 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 2 hours White House planning nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia
  • 1 day WH passes rule requiring sounds in 'quiet cars' by 2020
  • 1 day EPA reorganization to end science research program
  • 14 hours Tesla Expects 200,000th U.S. Sale This Year, EV Tax Credits to Start Phaseout
  • 40 mins India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 1 hour Power companies pull workers from Puerto Rico
  • 8 hours Business Opportunities in the Arctic?!
  • 17 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 39 mins Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 21 mins U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 8 hours Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 1 day Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 18 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 18 hours Exxon gunning to have largest US refinery, but will it help unimpressive stock?

Breaking News:

Iraq And Kurds Agree To Restart Kirkuk Exports With Uncertain Timeline

Are Germany’s Energy Transition Plans Working?

Are Germany’s Energy Transition Plans Working?

A look at some of…

China Is Erasing The Gas Glut

China Is Erasing The Gas Glut

Gas shortages in China have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador Spices Up Lease Auction With Mature Oilfields

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 28, 2018, 9:00 AM CST Storage tanks Petroecuador

An increased number of Ecuador’s oil and gas fields will go up for auction in March, according to Oil Minister Carlos Perez, who added that mature crude fields and an offshore gas field were slated to be in the mix.

Latin American countries with largely maturing oil and gas fields are trying to make exploration and production deals as attractive as possible for fossil fuel majors with limited budgets. Mexico, Brazil, and Uruguay are due to auction leases with new framework agreements designed for the chronically bearish markets.

“Our goal is to attract investment and also look for an increase in production and reserves in the future,” Perez told Reuters in an exclusive interview. The Amistad gas field in the Guayaquil Gulf will be added to the lease auction roster by Petroamazonas in due course, he added.

Ecuador is one of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) newest members, producing a small fraction of the bloc’s total output. Perez has been lobbying to allow Ecuador to increase output despite existing quotas that aim to rebalance global supply markets. The country has pledged to cut 26,000 bpd as part of the deal, so its actual contribution to the cuts is not terribly significant in the grand scheme of things. Quito began to oppose the cuts six months into the enforcement of the production restriction agreement, worrying analysts that the pact was starting to fall apart.

Since last June, OPEC has worked with Ecuador to allow a more modest level of cuts.

“Ecuador’s production is marginal in the OPEC context. It is a commitment with them to maintain OPEC’s unity. We talked about it during the OPEC secretary general’s visit (earlier this month), they are giving Ecuador flexibility,” he said.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Next Post

Iraq And Kurds Agree To Restart Kirkuk Exports With Uncertain Timeline

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com