Doc Leak Reveals Countries Lobby For Milder Climate Commitments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.40 -1.02 -1.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.58 -1.24 -1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.127 -0.043 -0.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.547 -0.045 -1.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.029 -1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.87 +1.18 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.029 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.24 -0.60 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.66 -0.66 -0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 +0.34 +0.43%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.30 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.52 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.81 +0.36 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 68.92 +1.18 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.42 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.82 +0.98 +1.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 81.32 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 78.17 +0.98 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 81.77 +0.98 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.71 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.82 +0.91 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.00 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.56 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 34 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 22 hours Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 23 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 4 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 410 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 6 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 6 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 days Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery

Breaking News:

India Looks To Create Strategic Coal And Gas Reserves

Peak Meat, EVs, and Solar: The World in 2030

Peak Meat, EVs, and Solar: The World in 2030

According to Principles for Responsible…

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

As earnings season comes back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Doc Leak Reveals Countries Lobby For Milder Climate Commitments

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 21, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

A massive document leak has revealed efforts by Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Australia, among others, were lobbying the United Nations to downplay the urgency of the energy transition as presented in the latest report by the International Panel on Climate Change.

The BBC reports that the leak also reveals an unwillingness of wealthy nations to shoulder part of the burden that the energy transition would put on poorer nations.

According to the report, the leak consists of more than 32,000 submissions by governments, companies, and other parties to the IPCC. In these, there were comments against the wording of the report's conclusions and outright rejections of some of these conclusions.

For instance, the BBC writes, one adviser to the Saudi oil ministry commented that "phrases like 'the need for urgent and accelerated mitigation actions at all scales…' should be eliminated from the report".

Saudi Arabia also wanted the authors to delete the conclusion that "the focus of decarbonisation efforts in the energy systems sector needs to be on rapidly shifting to zero-carbon sources and actively phasing out fossil fuels".

A senior Australian official rejected the call for closing all coal-fired power plants—one of the main goals of the COP26 meeting, which begins this Sunday and will last for two weeks, during which world leaders will try to agree on how to conduct the energy transition.

India is also against the closing of coal power plants. In the leaked documents that the BBC saw, one scientist from the Indian Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research said the country would likely remain dependent on coal for much of its energy in the future because of "tremendous challenges" in the path of providing affordable electricity to people.

The "pro-oil" commentators on the IPCC report also strongly supported technologies such as carbon capture and storage despite their current high costs, the BBC reported.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Enjoys Windfall From Oil Price Rally

Next Post

LNG Tanker Rates Surge As Global Natural Gas Prices Soar

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com