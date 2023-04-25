Credit Suisse Reports Alarming Magnitude Of Losses And Outflows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.05 -1.71 -2.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.82 -1.91 -2.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.40 -2.23 -2.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.291 +0.018 +0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.586 -0.046 -1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.21 +0.89 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.586 -0.046 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.15 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.39 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.96 +2.29 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 512 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.18 +0.71 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.94 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.73 +1.21 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.51 +0.89 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.91 +0.89 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.16 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.31 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.26 +0.89 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.61 +0.89 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.99 +1.49 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.40 +0.76 +0.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.30 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.78 +0.58 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Net zero nonsense
  • 3 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Credit Suisse Reports Alarming Magnitude Of Losses And Outflows

Russia To Boost Natural Gas Exports To China By 50%

Russia To Boost Natural Gas Exports To China By 50%

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander…

Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG: A Solid Project Or A Pipe Dream?

Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG: A Solid Project Or A Pipe Dream?

This article discusses the potential…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Credit Suisse Reports Alarming Magnitude Of Losses And Outflows

By ZeroHedge - Apr 25, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Credit Suisse reported Monday that clients had withdrawn 61.2 billion francs ($69 billion) in the first quarter and that outflows were continuing, highlighting the challenge faced by UBS in rescuing its rival in March.

In the last financial statement as an independent company, Credit Suisse reported a loss of 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.46 billion) for the first three months of the year. It said "significant net asset outflows" were seen in March. 

Most asset outflows originated from its wealth management unit and occurred in all regions. The troubled bank said, "These outflows have moderated but have not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023." 

Credit Suisse's wealth management unit lost 9% of assets in the first quarter. It said this would slash fees it generates and "likely lead to a substantial loss in wealth management" in the second quarter. 

The Swiss government ultimately forced UBS' $3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse last month, and carried significant integration risks. Both banks could see a continued exodus of customers. 

High net worth investors started pulling money out of scandal-plagued Credit Suisse well before the turmoil unleashed in the regional US banking sector in March. Bloomberg said more than 200 billion francs of customer deposits over the last six months flowed out of the troubled bank. 

"The magnitude of losses and outflows is alarming," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' analysts wrote in a note to clients. They said, "The revenue trajectory is so damaged that the deal could well remain a drag on UBS operating results unless a deeper restructuring plan is announced."

Also, in this morning's announcement, Credit Suisse announced it had terminated a $175 million acquisition deal to purchase the investment bank of Michael Klein (the bank's former director). The deal was supposed to be a plan to spin off Credit Suisse's investment bank under the First Boston name that Klein would operate.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Eni Starts Work On Congo LNG Plant To Supply Gas To Europe

Next Post

Germany’s Energy Transition Fund Is $13 Billion Short

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com