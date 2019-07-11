Consumer Groups Want California Oil Regulators Fired Over Conflict Of Interest

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.41 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.52 -0.49 -0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.406 -0.010 -0.41%
Mars US 56 mins 62.90 -0.83 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 19 hours 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.406 -0.010 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.87 +2.14 +3.36%
Murban 19 hours 67.33 +1.86 +2.84%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.24 +0.74 +1.24%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.81 -0.32 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.04 +0.81 +1.24%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Girassol 19 hours 68.23 +0.86 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 42.23 -0.64 -1.49%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 48.78 +2.70 +5.86%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 56.08 +2.60 +4.86%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 60.93 +2.60 +4.46%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 56.28 +2.50 +4.65%
Peace Sour 1 hour 54.43 +2.35 +4.51%
Peace Sour 1 hour 54.43 +2.35 +4.51%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 56.43 +2.60 +4.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 61.38 +2.55 +4.33%
Central Alberta 1 hour 55.93 +2.60 +4.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 12 hours Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 2 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 1 hour NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 1 day Tension: Japan Is Open to Talks With South Korea On Export Curbs
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 8 hours He Saved Maduro? Putin Says He Hopes Venezuela Talks Will Normalize Situation
  • 1 day Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 14 hours Calculating the CO2 reduction by using Solar Home Systems
  • 1 day CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 7 mins Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 22 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 14 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 33 mins LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Consumer Groups Want California Oil Regulators Fired Over Conflict Of Interest

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

As tensions between Iran and…

Saudi Aramco Awards $18B Deals To Sustain 12-Million-Bpd Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Awards $18B Deals To Sustain 12-Million-Bpd Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco has awarded 34…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Consumer Groups Want California Oil Regulators Fired Over Conflict Of Interest

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Cali flag

Two consumer groups opposed to fossil fuels are calling on California’s Governor Gavin Newsom to fire supervisors at the state agency regulating oil drilling permits over a conflict of interest, after the consumer alliances found records showing that several regulators held shares in oil giants such as Exxon, Chevron, Valero, ConocoPhillips, Shell, and BP, The Desert Sun reports.

The groups Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance found through requests for public records that seven regulators employed by California’s Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) responsible for issuing drilling permits had personal investments in oil and gas companies, whose permits they are essentially regulating.

Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance asked Governor Newsom to fire those public servants for conflict of interests and to suspend the issuance of new drilling permits.

“We have uncovered outrageous conflicts of interest at the state agency charged with oil and gas well approval and inspections that endanger the public. Oil regulators should not be invested in the same oil companies that they regulate,” Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court and the organization’s senior consumer advocate Adam Scow, as well as FracTracker Alliance’s executive director Brook Lenker, wrote, as carried by The Desert Sun.

A spokesman for the Newsom office told The Desert Sun that the governor’s office is aware of the allegations and is taking them seriously.

“If a public employee is found to have unethically profited from investments in an industry he or she regulates, that’s unacceptable,” the governor’s office spokesman Brian Ferguson told The Desert Sun.  

One of the seven officials who had disclosed investments in oil firms responded to the outlet’s request for comment. The state agency’s deputy director of programs, David Gutierrez, told The Desert Sun that when he was hired less than two years ago, he told DOGGR officials that he held shares in Exxon and Magellan Midstream Partners and asked if he should divest those shares. Gutierrez was told he needn’t divest because California doesn’t regulate those two companies. After the two consumer groups requested information from the agency about the public records in late April, Gutierrez immediately sold the stocks and consulted the legal and ethics offices who told him “don’t worry about it,” the official told The Desert Sun.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Phillips 66 Shuts Down Louisiana Refinery Ahead Of Storm

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com