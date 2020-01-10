Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.32 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Mars US 18 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 2 days 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 2 days 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.26 -1.02 -2.66%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 13 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 14 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 18 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 30 mins Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 15 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

Russia Halts Oil Supply To Key European Transit Hub

Russia Halts Oil Supply To Key European Transit Hub

As a tariff dispute between…

Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

Bringing Transparency To China's Opaque Oil Market

Technological developments are improving market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2020, 10:30 AM CST oil pumps

The Democratic Republic of Congo is considering taking over two oil licenses from an Israeli billionaire who is under U.S. sanctions for corrupt deals, and sell the exploration blocks to another operator, Bloomberg reports, quoting people familiar with the talks.  

Israeli businessman and billionaire Dan Gertler, whose companies hold the licenses for exploring for oil on two blocks in Congo close to the border with Uganda, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in December 2017.

Gertler “has amassed his fortune through hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of opaque and corrupt mining and oil deals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),” the Treasury said, when it slapped sanctions on the businessman and on dozens of companies he owns or is affiliated with. The sanctioned companies include Oil of DRCongo and two firms it manages, Caprikat Limited and Foxwhelp Limited, which hold the licenses for the two blocks.

“Gertler has used his close friendship with DRC President Joseph Kabila to act as a middleman for mining asset sales in the DRC, requiring some multinational companies to go through Gertler to do business with the Congolese state,” the U.S. Treasury says.

But now, Congo is reportedly looking to transfer those licenses to the state oil firm Sonahydroc and later sell them to another operator. Congo’s government has been talking to UK-listed Tullow Oil, which has oil licenses in the Lake Albert area on the Ugandan side of the border, Bloomberg’s sources said.

According to two of those sources, France’s Total and Italy’s Eni have expressed interest in the Congo licenses in the past, but Eni told Bloomberg it wasn’t interested, while a Total spokeswoman said that Total had quit Congo.   

Gertler’s firms could get some compensation for the two oil licenses, to the tune of US$150 million, but according to Bloomberg’s sources and analysts, a transaction would turn out to be complex because Gertler and his firms are under U.S. sanctions.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Shell Is Selling Washington Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com