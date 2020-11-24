Colorado Approves Stricter Rules For Oil & Gas Drilling

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.15 +0.24 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.22 +0.36 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 mins 2.733 -0.042 -1.51%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 45.46 +1.85 +4.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
Graph up Urals 7 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.07 +1.06 +2.65%
Chart Natural Gas 18 mins 2.733 -0.042 -1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 45.77 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 46.43 +0.35 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 45.39 +1.92 +4.42%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 49.96 +1.72 +3.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 47.08 +1.67 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 49.39 +1.97 +4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.75 +1.37 +3.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 32.74 +2.07 +6.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 32.16 +0.64 +2.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 42.06 +0.64 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 43.46 +0.64 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 38.06 +0.64 +1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 38.66 +0.64 +1.68%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 36.06 +0.64 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.31 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 35.00 +1.75 +5.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 44.51 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 38.86 +1.85 +5.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.75 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.80 +1.01 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Locked Thread on the election
  • 4 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 21 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 24 hours Censorship in USA
  • 3 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 13 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 1 day Conoco Pledges ‘Net-Zero’ Emissions in Break With U.S. Rivals
  • 1 day San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 2 days WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 

Breaking News:

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Japanese Refiners Anticipate An Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Japanese Refiners Anticipate An Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

As COVID-19 cases spike in…

Oil Prices Hit 8-Month High On Vaccine Optimism And Election Certainty

Oil Prices Hit 8-Month High On Vaccine Optimism And Election Certainty

Oil prices climbed to their…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Colorado Approves Stricter Rules For Oil & Gas Drilling

By Michael Kern - Nov 24, 2020, 8:30 PM CST

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) approved this week stricter rules for oil and gas drilling, extending the setbacks for oil wells from homes and schools to 2,000 feet, four times the current buffer, and banning routine flaring as of January 15, 2021. 

The COGCC had been considering for months changes to the state regulations about oil and gas drilling in Colorado after the state passed in 2019 Senate Bill 181, which says that public health and welfare should be prioritized in the regulation of oil and gas drilling.   

In the 2018 midterm elections, voters in Colorado were asked to vote on a ballot proposition to increase the setback distance for drilling oil and gas wells by five times to 2,500 feet, which would have put a lot of land off-limits for new developments. Back then, Proposition 112 requiring much greater setback distance failed with 56.75 percent of votes against, which was then a relief for Colorado drillers such as Anadarko, Noble Energy, and Devon Energy, who had sponsored the ‘no’ camp in the campaign.

But with the 2019 bill, state regulators have to change some regulations to comply with that Senate Bill.

COGCC’s chairman Jeff Robbins told The Colorado Sun in September that support for the extended setbacks for oil and gas wells from homes and schools is “a paradigm shift” which sends a signal to operators who “ought to check in with the commission and local governments early on” if their drilling plan would be doable.

In response to the new regulations, Lynn Granger, Executive Director at the Colorado chapter of the American Petroleum Institute (API), said in a statement on Monday: 

“While Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry is nothing if not resilient, it is critical that we have a seat at the table as guidance is developed and the rules are put into practice.”  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000 As Gold Sinks

Next Post

China Kickstarts A New Era In The Space Race

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com