Citi Cuts Brent Oil Price Forecast to $74 in 2024 on Ample Supply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.68 +0.66 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.21 +0.80 +1.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.52 +0.84 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.267 +0.170 +5.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 70 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.121 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.34 -0.75 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.49 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.08 +1.74 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.80 +1.81 +2.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.71 +1.72 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.20 +1.55 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.88 +0.60 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 227 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.42 +0.65 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.17 +0.65 +0.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.42 +0.65 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 62.27 +0.65 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.52 +0.65 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.27 +0.65 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 61.02 +0.65 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.77 +0.65 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.90 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.25 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.80 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.83 -0.87 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Will Miss Production Targets

Uranium's Third Bull Market Set to Shine in 2024

Uranium's "Third Bull Market" Set to Shine in 2024

Uranium prices have reached a…

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

When China imposed new export…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Citi Cuts Brent Oil Price Forecast to $74 in 2024 on Ample Supply

By Michael Kern - Jan 12, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Brent Crude oil prices are expected to average $74 per barrel this year, Citi said in a note, revising down its previous forecast by $1 a barrel, due to expectations of excess supply.  

The researchers at the bank also slashed their Brent forecast for 2025 by $10 per barrel, and now see the international benchmark averaging $60 a barrel next year.

“We believe softer market fundamentals, absent major supply disruptions, will result in OPEC+ rolling over its Q1 2024 production cuts throughout the whole 2024 and start tapering them only in H2 2025,” Citi’s analysts wrote in a note carried by Reuters.

Due to the OPEC supply management, Brent prices are likely to hold above $70 a barrel this year, as the cartel and its partners in the OPEC+ alliance are expected to keep the market “finely balanced,” according to Citi.  

The analysts, however, warned that the rising tensions in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman could lead to a spike in the risk premium in oil prices in the short term.   

Barring a major geopolitical escalation resulting in a large supply outage—which cannot be discounted—, oil prices are unlikely to reach $100 a barrel in 2024 as American oil production and exports are rising faster and higher than expected, and market sentiment about demand is downbeat, especially for the first half of 2024.  

Expected weak global economic growth would slow oil demand growth in 2024, keeping the average U.S. benchmark WTI Crude oil price below $80 per barrel, according to the monthly Reuters poll at end-December, in which analysts revised down their forecasts for 2024 from the previous month’s projections.   

Brent Crude prices are now expected to average $82.56 per barrel this year, down from the $84.43 consensus forecast in the November poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the December Reuters survey, only one of 34 contributors said they expected the average Brent Crude prices to be above $90 per barrel in 2024.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com  

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces Two-Year Delay Without Route Change

Next Post

World’s Largest Uranium Miner Will Miss Production Targets

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com