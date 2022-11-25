Chinese Oil Giant Spends $1.9 Billion On 5% Stake Of Huge Brazilian Oilfield

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.55 -1.39 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.86 -1.48 -1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.49 +3.64 +4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.802 -0.506 -6.92%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.358 -0.117 -4.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%
Chart Mars US 2 days 73.34 -3.31 -4.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.358 -0.117 -4.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.96 -3.98 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.23 -4.87 -5.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.99 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 361 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.76 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.39 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 798 days 49.84 -3.38 -6.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.69 -3.01 -5.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.09 -3.01 -3.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.34 -3.01 -3.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.49 -3.01 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 72.19 -3.01 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.19 -3.01 -4.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.49 -3.01 -3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.44 -3.01 -3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.79 -3.01 -4.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.25 -3.00 -4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.15 +0.73 +0.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.07 -3.01 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.20 -3.01 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 min The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

BP Snags Contract To Market Guyana’s Share Of Exxon’s Offshore Oil

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian Hackers Target Dutch LNG Terminal

Russian hackers appear to be…

How Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Turn Into A Food Crisis

How Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Turn Into A Food Crisis

Energy inflation is wreaking havoc…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giant Spends $1.9 Billion On 5% Stake Of Huge Brazilian Oilfield

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 25, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

China’s oil and gas giant CNOOC has paid Brazil’s Petrobras $1.9 billion to buy 5% in the production sharing contract for the huge Buzios offshore oilfield, the Brazilian state oil firm said in a statement.

After the agreement, subject to approval from Brazil’s ministry of energy and mines, comes into effect, Petrobras will hold 85% in the production sharing contract for Buzios, CNOOC’s unit CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda. (CPBL) will have 10%, and CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda (CNODC), will have 5%, the Brazilian firm said.

The Buzios oilfield in Brazil’s prolific pre-salt Santos basin is the prized asset and largest oilfield of Petrobras and is expected to account for around one-third of the state firm’s production in 2026, Petrobras said in its third-quarter results released earlier this month. Seven more development stages in various areas of Buzios are being planned through 2027. 

Buzios produces more than 600,000 barrels of oil per day, and is expected to produce much more in the future as Petrobras is signing and plans to sign more deals for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units via which it is developing the deepwater field. 

Brazil’s oil and gas production hit a new record in October of 4.18 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on average (boepd), including 3.24 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 148.7 million cubic meters per day of natural gas, industry watchdog ANP said last week. Oil and gas production was 3.2% higher than the previous record set in September and 16% higher than in October 2021.  

Brazil’s production from the pre-salt layer rose by 4.75% in October 2022 compared to September 2022, to reach 3.14 million boepd, accounting for 75.18% of all oil and gas production in Brazil.  

Brazil’s incoming leftist government of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not have an interventionist policy toward Petrobras, a member of the president-elect’s transition said this week. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Reiterate Their Support For A Production Cut

Next Post

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Reiterate Their Support For A Production Cut

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com