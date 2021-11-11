Chinese Oil Giant CNPC In State Of Emergency After Covid Outbreak

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.47 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.82 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.171 +0.291 +5.96%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.445 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.320 +0.023 +0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 78.24 -2.66 -3.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.320 +0.023 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.63 +1.66 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.87 +1.92 +2.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.13 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.59 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.80 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.69 +1.05 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 60.84 -3.06 -4.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.34 -2.81 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.74 -2.81 -3.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.84 -3.06 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.44 -2.81 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.34 -3.01 -3.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.09 -3.26 -4.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.34 -2.81 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.22 +2.16 +2.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -2.75 -3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.40 +1.72 +2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.29 -2.81 -3.60%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.24 -2.81 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -2.75 -3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 -3.00 -4.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.58 -2.81 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 4 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

OPEC Fell Short On Oil Production Target In October

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Citi: Oil Will Continue Rising This Quarter

Crude oil prices will continue…

U.S. Shale Patch Reports Blowout Earnings

U.S. Shale Patch Reports Blowout Earnings

U.S. shale producers have emerged…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giant CNPC In State Of Emergency After Covid Outbreak

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 11, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country’s top oil and gas producer, imposed on Thursday a state of emergency in all its units in the capital Beijing after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

CNPC started testing all employees in Beijing, Global Times reported on Thursday, citing Liu Shengyao, the deputy director of the Integrated Management Department at CNPC.

More than a hundred CNPC employees had attended office meetings in Beijing last week, and were in contact with an employee from the Jilin Province in northeast China, who later tested positive for COVID.

Employees who had left the Beijing office building have been asked to work from home for seven days as a preventive quarantine measure, Global Times reports.

The company is encouraging employees to hold meetings via video conference tools.

China has been quick to impose strict quarantine measures after detecting COVID cases as it continues to pursue a “zero COVID” policy.

Intermittent lockdowns in cities and provinces have been ordered since the summer.

Beijing specifically imposed on Thursday restrictions on conferences and in-person meetings of many people, encouraging organizers to hold events and conferences online whenever possible.

The authorities adopted the measure after finding six locally transmitted cases of COVID infections, including in people who had attended events and conferences. Beijing wants to stop the spread of cases as quickly and as much as possible as the city prepares to host the Winter Olympics 2022 in February.

Last week, half of the flights to and from Beijing were canceled as the city imposed restrictions.

Earlier this week, Shanghai authorities postponed the city marathon after similar events in Wuhan, Shijiazhuang, and Beijing were also called off in recent weeks. The total number of symptomatic cases in the current wave in China has passed 1,000 since the middle of October.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Belarus Threatens To Cut Off Transit Gas Flows To Europe

Next Post

Chinese Tech Stocks Bounce Back As Government Changes Tune

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com