Chinese Giant CNOOC Starts Production At New Offshore Gas Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.17 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.39 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.28 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.168 -0.029 -0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 714 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 167 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 52.56 +1.09 +2.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.41 +1.09 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.66 +1.09 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.36 +1.09 +1.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 66.36 +1.09 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.86 +1.09 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 62.61 +1.09 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Chinese Giant CNOOC Starts Production At New Offshore Gas Field

U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand

U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand

The U.S. construction industry maintains…

Serbian Firms Caught Exporting Sanctioned Goods To Russia

Serbian Firms Caught Exporting Sanctioned Goods To Russia

Serbian companies, despite government assurances,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Giant CNOOC Starts Production At New Offshore Gas Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

Chinese state-controlled oil and gas giant CNOOC has started production from the first development phase of its Bozhong 19-6 offshore condensate gas field, the company said on Tuesday.

The field in the central Bohai Sea offshore eastern China has an average water depth of around 20 meters (66 ft).  

The main production facilities include one newly-built central processing platform, three unmanned wellhead platforms, and one gas process terminal, said the company, which plans a total of 65 development wells, including 42 production wells, 20 gas injection wells, and three water source wells.

Phase one of the Bozhong 19-6 field is expected to reach peak production of around 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) next year.

“The project is the first condensate gas field with a proved in-place volume of over 200 billion cubic meters natural gas that has been put into operation in Bohai Bay, relying on the Bozhong-Kenli Oilfields Onshore Power Project,” said CNOOC president and CEO Zhou Xinhuai.

The gas field is planned to supply stable clean energy to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Bohai Rim region, the executive added.

CNOOC and other Chinese state-held energy majors have stepped up exploration and production efforts in recent years as China looks to boost its domestic oil and natural gas production.

Last month, CNOOC raised its capital expenditure budget for this year to a record high to support growth in its reserves and production.

Also last month, the company announced the discovery of what Chinese media are referring to as a large, deep-reservoir coalbed methane field with proven geological reserves of over 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas. A discovery of this magnitude represents CNOOC’s second major onshore gas discovery, which is being heralded as a major step toward expanding China’s unconventional production.

CNOOC and Sinopec have announced other large offshore and onshore discoveries in China in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Raises Oil Demand Outlook For 2023 And 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com