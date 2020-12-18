China's Top Refiner Sees Oil Product Demand Peak By 2025

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 49.10 +0.74 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 52.26 +0.76 +1.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours 2.700 +0.064 +2.43%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 49.75 +0.59 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 31 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.96 +0.49 +1.05%
Chart Natural Gas 5 hours 2.700 +0.064 +2.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 53.29 +0.68 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 26 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.09 +0.27 +0.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 47.54 +0.72 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 48.94 +0.72 +1.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 42.84 +0.72 +1.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 42.64 +0.72 +1.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 44.39 +0.67 +1.53%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 41.29 +0.72 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 50.14 +0.48 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.61 +0.36 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.50 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.15 +0.54 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 54 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 1 hour The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 42 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 9 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Breaking News:

China's Top Refiner Sees Oil Product Demand Peak By 2025

Rockefeller Foundation, Created By Oil, Ditches Oil Investments

Rockefeller Foundation, Created By Oil, Ditches Oil Investments

The Rockefeller Foundation, set up…

2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

In a post-lockdown world there…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Top Refiner Sees Oil Product Demand Peak By 2025

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 18, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

China's largest refiner, Sinopec, expects domestic demand for oil products to peak by 2025 due to COVID impacts and the rise of electric vehicles, Argus reported on Friday, citing Sinopec's research think-tank as saying in its annual report.

"China's oil products will enter a final growth phase before peaking in the next five years," the Economics and Development Research Institute (EDRI) at Sinopec said, as carried by Argus.

According to the research institute, gasoline demand in China will likely peak in 2025, while demand for diesel could peak as soon as next year.

In 2020, Chinese oil product demand is seen down by 7 percent annually, EDRI said, as the pandemic cut consumption in China first.

Crude oil throughput at Chinese refineries, on the other hand, are expected to remain flat year over year in 2020, at around 13.4 million barrels per day (bpd), the think-tank forecasts.

Despite the expected imminent peak in domestic demand for oil products, refinery capacity in China is set to jump to nearly 20 million bpd by 2025, up from an estimated 17.83 million bpd in 2020, Sinopec's forecasts cited by Argus showed.

China is already on track to surpass the United States as the world's biggest oil refiner next year or the year after. Last year, refiners added some 1 million bpd to existing capacity, and there is another 1.4 million bpd of capacity under construction.

The new refinery capacity set to come online in China within the next five years will increase the oil product surplus in the country and lead to 30-percent growth in Chinese exports of refined petroleum products in 2025 compared to 2021, according to EDRI.

Surging Chinese oil product exports are set to put pressure on refiners elsewhere in Asia as the global refining industry is struggling with overcapacity. Refiners around the world have been announcing permanent closures of refinery capacity this year after the pandemic crushed fuel demand worldwide, and significant overcapacity still remains, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last month.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Halts Work After Serious Injury

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil

 Alt text

Canada's Oil Industry Will Be Indispensable For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com