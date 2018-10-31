China’s Sinopec Looks To Make Special Arrangement For Iranian Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.09 -0.22 -0.34%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.74 -0.30 -0.40%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.019 +0.58%
Mars US 5 hours 70.41 -0.67 -0.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
Urals 22 hours 73.16 -0.12 -0.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.43 -0.32 -0.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.43 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 22 hours 75.17 -0.80 -1.05%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.41 -1.20 -1.68%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.019 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 74.88 -1.35 -1.77%
Murban 22 hours 77.91 -1.27 -1.60%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Basra Light 22 hours 74.74 -0.71 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 74.98 -1.30 -1.70%
Bonny Light 22 hours 75.17 -0.80 -1.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 75.17 -0.80 -1.05%
Girassol 22 hours 74.80 -0.33 -0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 26.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 21.43 +2.64 +14.05%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 75.18 -0.86 -1.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.28 -0.86 -1.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.78 -0.26 -1.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.18 -0.86 -5.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 16.18 -0.86 -5.05%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 46.18 -0.86 -1.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 31.18 -0.86 -2.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 18.18 -0.86 -4.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.43 -0.32 -0.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 -0.75 -1.19%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 -0.75 -1.32%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.58 -0.66 -0.85%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.26 -0.87 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.21 -0.87 -1.36%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.21 -0.87 -1.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 61.76 -0.87 -1.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.94 -0.86 -1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 8 minutes Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 14 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 1 hour Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Called To Testify Before 'Grand Committee'
  • 12 hours What Can Bring Oil Down to $20?
  • 4 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 10 hours GM Sees Strong Full Year, Profit Races Past Expectations
  • 11 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 10 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 17 hours Technology innovation in the mining industry
  • 8 hours $35,000 being bet that oil will go over $150 by 2020
  • 2 hours Brazil's President Bolsonaro Appears Ready to Boost Oil Production
  • 20 hours IEA Urges OPEC to 'Think Twice' About Cutting Oil Production
  • 16 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 12 hours Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 14 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts

Breaking News:

Major Asian Importers Cut Iranian Oil Purchases To 32-Month Low

The Death Of Algal Biofuel

The Death Of Algal Biofuel

The biofuel craze may have…

Cold Snap Could Send Natural Gas To $5

Cold Snap Could Send Natural Gas To $5

Despite record production, The U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Sinopec Looks To Make Special Arrangement For Iranian Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT refinery

China’s Sinopec, the world’s top refiner by capacity, is in talks with government authorities and suppliers to make special arrangements for Iranian crude oil imports in the coming weeks, S&P Global Platts quoted a senior Sinopec manager as saying on the company’s Q3 earnings call on Wednesday.

Sinopec buys around two-thirds of China’s crude oil imports from Iran. China as a whole is the single largest oil customer of Tehran and wasn’t expected to bring down its oil imports from Iran to ‘zero’, as the U.S. has been demanding from Iranian buyers with the sanctions that snap back in five days.

Sinopec’s imports from Iran averaged 410,000 bpd last year, making up 8.6 percent of the company’s total crude throughput, according to Platts data based on company filings with the U.S. SEC.

Many of Sinopec’s refineries in China are configured to use oil from Iran, Platts quoted the company’s Vice President Huang Wensheng as saying on the briefing call on Wednesday. Yet, the manager was confident that Sinopec—which imports 85 percent of the crude it processes—would have security in oil supply despite the uncertainties regarding Iranian oil.

Sinopec has already executed its crude oil import plan for November, Huang said, but declined to elaborate on loadings for Iranian oil. 

Last week, reports had it that China’s largest refiners, state-held Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), hadn’t booked any crude oil cargoes from Iran for November due to fears that in doing so, they would be in breach of the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

The key concern for the state-owned refiners is the uncertainty over whether Iran’s Chinese customers could obtain waivers from the sanctions, Reuters reported last week, quoting two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

China has said that it would not stop buying Iranian oil despite U.S. efforts to have the Iranian exports down to zero. But Beijing was also said to have agreed to refrain from increasing its oil purchases from Iran. Iran, for its part, is keen to keep its single biggest oil customer when U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports kick in.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Oil Vastly Outspends Activists To Fight Washington State Carbon Tax

Next Post

Major Asian Importers Cut Iranian Oil Purchases To 32-Month Low

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

Is China Turning Trump's Oil Weapon Against Him?

 Alt text

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com