China’s Seaborne Coal Imports Rise Despite Projections of Flat Volumes

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.64 -0.79 -0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.81 -0.57 -0.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.70 -0.71 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.883 +0.039 +2.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.749 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 158 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.749 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.56 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.34 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.29 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 861 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.68 -1.64 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.68 -1.78 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 314 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 72.73 -0.48 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.58 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.83 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 82.58 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 83.43 -0.48 -0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 90.13 -0.48 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 79.93 -0.48 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.66 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.64 -0.41 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.01 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.71 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

China’s Seaborne Coal Imports Rise Despite Projections of Flat Volumes

U.S. Drivers Feeling the Pinch at the Pump as Gas Prices Soar

U.S. Drivers Feeling the Pinch at the Pump as Gas Prices Soar

U.S. gas prices have reached…

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV makers are offering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Seaborne Coal Imports Rise Despite Projections of Flat Volumes

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 09, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

China’s seaborne coal imports jumped by 17% in the first quarter compared to the same period of 2023, despite earlier expectations that overall coal imports this year would be largely flat versus last year.

Imports of all varieties of coal by sea into China stood at 97.43 million metric tons between January and March 2024, an increase of 16.9% from the 83.36 million tons imported in the same quarter last year, data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler and cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell showed on Tuesday.  

The estimated jump in seaborne coal imports contrasts with an earlier expectation that all of China’s coal imports this year would remain basically flat compared to 2023. 

Chinese coal imports this year are expected at around the record levels of 2023, an executive at China’s state-run utility Guangdong Energy Group said last month.

China’s coal imports jumped last year by 62% to a record high of 474.42 million metric tons, driven by high demand, lower-quality domestic coal, and higher domestic prices.

This year, imports are expected to be between 450 million and 500 million metric tons this year, Reuters quoted Wu Wenbin, head of coal management at Guangdong Energy Group, as saying last month.

But so far this year, coal output in China has wobbled after authorities in the northern province of Shanxi, the top coal-producing region, ordered in February miners to reduce production and carry out safety inspections between March and May, following several fatal incidents at mines in China in recent months.

Weaker coal prices and demand and mine closures due to safety checks are set to reduce coal output in the Shanxi province by 4% this year, for the first time in seven years, according to a plan announced by the provincial government.

In January and February 2024, total Chinese coal production declined by 4% compared to the same period of 2023, amid the safety checks in Shanxi.

This would mean higher Chinese coal imports this year, especially if overseas prices remain competitive with the domestic coal prices, which has been the case for a year now.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Coal Consumption Rises Amid Lower Hydropower Output

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com