China’s Latest Energy Crunch: Diesel Rationing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.23 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 84.58 -1.82 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.509 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.445 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.445 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 72.75 -2.00 -2.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 76.61 -1.99 -2.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 80.56 -1.99 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 79.00 -2.00 -2.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 hour US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 17 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

China’s Latest Energy Crunch: Diesel Rationing

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips For The First Time In Six Weeks

U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips For The First Time In Six Weeks

The U.S. oil rig count…

A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

A Cold Winter Could Double Natural Gas Prices And Send Oil To $100

Crude oil could hit $100…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Latest Energy Crunch: Diesel Rationing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT

Chinese gas stations have started to limit diesel sales as supplies tighten for the oil product that has benefited the most from the record high coal and natural gas prices.

Diesel can be used in generators for power as China is struggling with electricity outages. But diesel is also the main fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks, and shortages in China could mean that another disruption is coming to global supply chains.

Gas stations in some parts of China have restricted the amount of diesel sold to customers to avoid widespread shortages, Bloomberg reports, noting that long lines at fuel retailers have formed in some regions in south-western and eastern China.  

“Diesel-powered vehicles can hardly get enough fuel as prices rise,” a truck dealer in the northern province of Hebei told Caixin Global.  

The diesel rationing at Chinese gas stations comes as the world’s second-largest economy is grappling with a power crisis amid shortages of coal and sky-high price of natural gas in Asia.

Power cuts and outages threaten the pace of the economic growth in China and the global supply chains, many of which originate in the country.

Many factories in Chinese export hub Yiwu in the Zhejiang province have reduced output because of the power outages, South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of its economy in the third quarter and are now threatening to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. The power cuts and the subdued property investment after the Evergrande debacle resulted in weaker-than-expected economic growth in China in the third quarter. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 4.9 percent in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year, below the 5.2-percent growth expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The slowdown in Chinese economic growth and the power cuts in factories risk roiling global supply chains even further. These supply chains have already been strained by a mass chip shortage and delays in shipments of various input materials.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Coal Stocks Plunge To The Lowest Level Since 1997

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com