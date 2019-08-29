China’s CNOOC Boosts H1 Net Profit Despite Weak Oil Prices

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.64 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 40 mins 60.49 +0.56 +0.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Mars US 1 hour 57.41 +1.23 +2.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.73 +0.64 +1.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.006 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.91 +0.76 +1.31%
Murban 2 days 61.03 +1.07 +1.78%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.87 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 -0.19 -0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.13 +0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.99 -0.08 -0.14%
Girassol 2 days 60.38 -0.22 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.16 +1.18 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.78 +0.85 +1.98%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 49.78 +0.85 +1.74%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.18 +0.85 +1.54%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.88 +0.85 +1.63%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.53 +1.10 +2.23%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.28 +0.85 +1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.78 +0.85 +1.49%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.78 +0.85 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 18 hours 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.16 +0.25 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.66 +0.93 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.61 +0.93 +1.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.16 +0.85 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 5 hours Iran in the world market
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 14 hours U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 11 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 4 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 4 hours We interrupt the political wrangling to bring you this important oil industry message
  • 23 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 1 day ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 12 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 14 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Around And Heads West From Turkey

Can China Double Its Gas Output By 2040?

Can China Double Its Gas Output By 2040?

China is scrambling to double…

Energy: The Worst Performing Sector Of The Decade

Energy: The Worst Performing Sector Of The Decade

It has been a tough…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s CNOOC Boosts H1 Net Profit Despite Weak Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Cnooc

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) reported on Thursday an 18.7-percent rise in its net profit for the first half of 2019 on the back of increased sales of oil and gas that more than offset volatile commodity prices.

CNOOC warned analysts at the briefing to present the results that oil prices could continue to be highly volatile amid the U.S.-China trade war and concerns about economies and global oil demand growth.

“The lingering economic and trade disputes, as well as geopolitical instability, may result in further volatility of international oil prices,” Reuters quoted CNOOC’s chairman Yang Hua as saying in the company’s press release.

CNOOC’s oil and gas sales rose by 4.4 percent to US$13.2 billion (94.28 billion Chinese yuan) in the first half of 2019, while net profit rose 18.7 percent to US$4.2 billion (30.25 billion yuan).

The company’s realized oil price in H1 2019 was US$64.60 a barrel, down by 4.1 percent from US$67.36 realized oil price in the first half of 2018.

Total production rose by 2.1 percent on the year to 243 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)—a record high net production, CNOOC said in its analyst presentation.

CNOOC’s all-in cost fell to US$28.99 per barrel of oil equivalent, down by 8.9 percent compared to the first half of 2018.

At the beginning of this year, CNOOC said it planned its capital expenditure for 2019 to be the highest since 2014 and to increase drilling and development of resources at home after President Xi Jinping ordered companies to boost domestic production. CNOOC planned to focus on exploring large to medium-sized oil fields and to boost exploration of natural gas.

The company confirmed today its capex for 2019 at US$9.8 billion-US$11.2 billion (70 billion-80 billion Chinese yuan) and said it plans to have six new projects on stream this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Dow Signs Deal To Source Oil From Plastic Waste

Next Post

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Around And Heads West From Turkey

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Iranian Lawmaker Suggests US Is After $200 Oil

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com