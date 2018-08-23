China’s CNOOC Books Best H1 Profit In Three Years

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.84 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 19 mins 75.12 +0.05 +0.07%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.959 +0.015 +0.51%
Mars US 22 hours 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.959 +0.015 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 3 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 3 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Girassol 2 days 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.75 +1.48 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.56 +2.02 +5.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.36 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.01 +2.02 +3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.61 +2.02 +3.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.11 +2.02 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.51 +2.02 +3.23%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.86 +2.02 +4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 2 days 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.37 +1.43 +1.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 18 minutes Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 4 hours Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 3 hours Peak Oil is Now!
  • 6 hours China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 2 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 4 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 13 hours Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 19 hours California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 10 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 4 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 23 hours Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 9 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting
  • 4 hours Can US sue OPEC?

Breaking News:

Saudis Seek $12B Loan From Banks Amid Aramco IPO Delays

Venezuela’s Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

Venezuela’s Key Refineries At Risk Of Seizure

A decade ago, analysts suggested…

U.S., China Trade War Puts A Lid On Oil

U.S., China Trade War Puts A Lid On Oil

Negative signs for demand have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s CNOOC Books Best H1 Profit In Three Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 23, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Offshore rig

China’s offshore oil and gas firm CNOOC reported on Thursday a 57-percent jump in its consolidated net profit for the first half of 2018, booking the best half-year profit since the first half of 2015.

CNOOC Limited, the listed unit of state-held China National Offshore Oil Corporation, saw its consolidated net profit jump by 56.8 percent on the year to US$3.71 billion (25.48 billion yuan) in H1 2018, boosted by increased gas sales and higher oil prices compared to last year.

CNOOC’s oil and gas sales revenue rose by 20.5 percent annually to US$13.14 billion (90.31 billion yuan).

CNOOC’s net production for the first half this year came in at 238.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), only 0.1 percent higher than the production for the first half of 2017. Natural gas production rose by 11 percent, CNOOC said. However, crude oil production in China decreased to 128 million boe from 134 million boe, due to maintenance of two drilling ships and declining production at the ageing Bohai field, Reuters quoted a company official as saying at the earnings press conference.

“Looking forward to the second half of the year, the external environment is still complicated and volatile, with many uncertainties ahead. The Company will continue to maintain its confidence and make solid progress to achieve its major production and operation targets for the year,” CNOOC chairman Yang Hua said in the company earnings release.

Last month, another major Chinese company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, commonly known as Sinopec, said that it expects its net profit for the first half of 2018 to have jumped by around 50 percent on the year, on the back of higher oil prices. Sinopec’s board meets to discuss and approve H1 results on Friday, August 24.

At the beginning of this month, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) said that its H1 overseas oil and gas production increased 7.3 percent annually, and profit from this division was up “substantially.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EU Might Back Proposal For SWIFT-Like Payment System With Iran

Next Post

Rosneft May Challenge Crystallex Claim To Citgo Shares

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com