China to Hike the Price of Gasoline and Diesel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.40 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.08 +0.53 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.25 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.151 +0.051 +2.43%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.237 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 90 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.237 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.34 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.83 +0.56 +0.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.87 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 793 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.84 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.11 -0.97 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 246 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.85 -1.97 -3.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 78.00 -1.97 -2.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.25 -1.97 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.85 -1.97 -2.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.85 -1.97 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.10 -1.97 -2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.35 -1.97 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 16 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China to Hike the Price of Gasoline and Diesel

Oil Majors Gear Up for Groundbreaking 2024 Drilling Campaigns

Oil Majors Gear Up for Groundbreaking 2024 Drilling Campaigns

2024 is anticipated to be…

Shale Boom Fuels Third Year of Record U.S. Gas Output

Shale Boom Fuels Third Year of Record U.S. Gas Output

The U.S. has set a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China to Hike the Price of Gasoline and Diesel

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 01, 2024, 3:07 AM CST

China will raise retail prices for gasoline and diesel starting today, to reflect the increase in international crude oil prices, Xinhua has reported.

The price hike will be around $28 per ton for both fuels, the state news agency reported, citing a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The price hike is part of China’s standard response to higher international oil prices.

Brent crude topped $80 per barrel earlier this month and both it and WTI posted their first monthly gain in January amid the intensifying crisis in the Red Sea and an escalation between the U.S. and Iran.

The gain comes despite continued concern about China’s economic growth prospects, which deepened after Beijing reported that manufacturing activity in the country shrank for the fourth month in a row in January.

"Economic momentum remained muted as the deflationary pressure persists," one analyst from Pinpoint Asset Management told Reuters and added that he expected the Chinese central bank to cut rates in the first half of the year in order to boost domestic consumption.

"It is not clear if the latest rise in the PMIs reflects a further improvement in January or simply the easing of sentiment effects that have been weighing on the surveys," another expert told Reuters.

"Either way, it adds to evidence that growth momentum in China is in the midst of a renewed recovery, albeit one that remains on shaky foundations and is unlikely to be sustained once current policy support is pared back," Evan Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

China, along with India, is the biggest driver of oil demand growth in the world and will continue to be so for the observable future. Because of its status as a demand growth driver, China is the focus of attention for oil traders and investors.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. Imported a Rare Russian Oil Cargo in November

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com