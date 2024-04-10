China Sees EU Probe Into Wind Turbine Subsidies as Discriminatory

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.70 +0.47 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.93 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.77 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.913 +0.041 +2.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.26 -0.12 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 159 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.756 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.97 -0.32 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 862 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.26 -0.12 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.26 -0.12 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.63 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 315 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.53 -1.20 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.38 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.63 -1.20 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 81.38 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 78.63 -1.20 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.63 -1.20 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.23 -1.20 -1.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 88.93 -1.20 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.73 -1.20 -1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.66 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.64 -0.41 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.01 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.71 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days e-truck insanity
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 4 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 7 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

China Heavily Subsidized BYD to Expand Its EV Market Share

Megamerger Mania Set To Shake Up Latin America’s Oil and Gas Industry

Megamerger Mania Set To Shake Up Latin America’s Oil and Gas Industry

Enauta's strategic acquisitions and proposed…

Could Fracking Tech Be the Key to Tapping Geothermal’s Potential?

Could Fracking Tech Be the Key to Tapping Geothermal’s Potential?

A new technology developed by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Sees EU Probe Into Wind Turbine Subsidies as Discriminatory

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 10, 2024, 6:39 AM CDT

The European Union’s decision to open an investigation into Chinese subsidies for its domestic wind turbine manufacturers is a discriminatory measure against China, Beijing said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President and Anti-Trust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that the EU is launching a new inquiry into Chinese suppliers of wind turbines.

“We are investigating the conditions for the development of wind parks in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria,” Vestager said.

The EU needs a systematic approach toward subsidies for wind turbine manufacturers in China, she said, “And we need it before it is too late.”

“We can't afford to see what happened on solar panels, happening again on Electric vehicles, wind or essential chips,” Vestager added.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said in response to the new inquiry that “This action sends a detrimental signal to the world, suggesting discrimination against Chinese enterprises and endorsing protectionism.”

“As the green transition enters a pivotal stage, we urge the European side to reassess its approaches, recommit to dialogue and cooperation, and endeavour to establish a business environment that is fair, impartial, and non-discriminatory towards Chinese enterprises,” the CCCEU said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The outside world is worried about the rising tendency of protectionism in the EU,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

The EU is also in the middle of a separate inquiry into EU imports of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from China to determine whether BEV value chains in China benefit from illegal subsidization and “whether this subsidisation causes or threatens to cause economic injury to EU BEV producers.”

The findings of the investigation, which is expected to be completed by the autumn of 2024, will “establish whether it is in the EU's interest to remedy the effects of the unfair trade practices found by imposing anti-subsidy duties on imports of battery electric vehicles from China,” the European Commission has said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIG Considering 20 Potential Deals in Brazil’s Energy Sector

Next Post

Investors Dump Renewable Energy Funds Amid U.S. Policy Uncertainty

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com