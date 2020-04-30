China Calls For Probe Into Oil-Linked Product That Burned Tons Of Investors

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 19.71 +0.87 +4.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 hours 25.27 +2.73 +12.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.935 -0.014 -0.72%
Graph up Mars US 7 hours 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 9.440 +2.110 +28.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.935 -0.014 -0.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 24 hours 14.63 +2.28 +18.46%
Graph up Basra Light 24 hours 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 24 hours 19.58 +4.05 +26.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 18.96 +2.45 +14.84%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 19.51 +2.35 +13.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 13.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 11.56 +2.72 +30.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 14.06 +2.72 +23.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 15.46 +2.72 +21.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 10.56 +2.72 +34.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 15.06 +2.72 +22.04%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 10.06 +2.72 +37.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 +2.14 +12.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 15.25 +3.75 +32.61%
Graph up Giddings 24 hours 9.000 +3.750 +71.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 8.560 -0.410 -4.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 24 hours 12.79 +3.78 +41.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 24 hours 16.74 +3.78 +29.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 16.74 +3.78 +29.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 15.25 +3.75 +32.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 5.250 +2.750 +110.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.89 +2.22 +13.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 14 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 2 hours Trump told Saudis: Cut oil supply or lose U.S. military support
  • 20 mins USA TO PULL OUT OF MIDDLE EAST?
  • 34 mins Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 1 hour Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 46 mins Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 10 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 5 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 5 hours I have noticed symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Is there a cure ?
  • 11 hours Why all eyes will be on the expiry of Brent oil futures this week
  • 42 mins Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 33 mins Harley stock soars 30% this week electric motorcycle

Breaking News:

China Calls For Probe Into Oil-Linked Product That Burned Tons Of Investors

The Death Of Oil Dividends

The Death Of Oil Dividends

After oil prices fell into…

The Shale Suffering Has Only Just Begun

The Shale Suffering Has Only Just Begun

Demand for oil has all-but-dried…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Calls For Probe Into Oil-Linked Product That Burned Tons Of Investors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 30, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT China oil

The financial industry regulator of China has asked one of the largest lenders in the country, Bank of China, to investigate problems of its structured products linked to oil benchmarks that burnt many Chinese investors in last week’s market carnage.  

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) told Reuters on Thursday that it had asked Bank of China to look into its crude futures-linked product. The regulator has also called on banks to carefully assess risk when offering and structuring products linked to crude oil price swings, CBIRC told Reuters.

The commission has also told banks to suspend new sales of wealth management products that can amass unlimited losses for the investor.

The consequences of last week’s negative WTI Crude prices went far and wide, burning even retail Chinese investors who aren’t allowed to invest in the international crude oil futures markets directly.

Chinese retail investors cannot directly trade WTI Crude or Brent Crude, but Chinese state-held lenders offer structured products with exposure to the price swings of the two most active international crude benchmarks.

For example, Bank of China has a paper investment structured product for retail investors linked to international futures contracts, including WTI Crude and Brent Crude. The bank sells this product, Yuan You Bao, to individual clients. Other banks such as Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB), and Bank of Communications (BoComm) also have similar crude-linked products.

Last week, following the turmoil in international oil markets, Bank of China suspended the opening of new positions in its product. 

Investors started complaining that they weren’t adequately informed of the actual risks of betting on crude oil price swings. 

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Caixin Global that Bank of China’s Yuan You Bao product alone burnt more than 60,000 Chinese retail investors with a total of US$1.4 billion (10 billion yuan). 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC+ Oil Production Hits 13-Month High As Output Cuts Start

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com