China Bans Teslas At Government Compounds

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.00 -0.94 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.68 -0.79 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.36 +0.59%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 65.22 -1.49 -2.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours .
  • 9 hours The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 54 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 13 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

Google, Amazon And Netflix Are Scrambling for This Rare Gas

Google, Amazon And Netflix Are Scrambling for This Rare Gas

Big Tech’s most critical resource…

WiFi Signals Could Power Small Electronics Without Any Batteries

WiFi Signals Could Power Small Electronics Without Any Batteries

Researchers have developed a technology…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Bans Teslas At Government Compounds

By Charles Kennedy - May 21, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Chinese authorities have banned government employees with Teslas from parking them inside government compounds, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources which noted the ban was on security grounds.

Tesla cars have cameras aimed at facilitating driving but so do many other cars, the report noted. Even so, the ban is on Teslas only, according to the sources.

Cameras and sensors on cars are there to capture the vehicle’s surroundings to make it easier for the driver to navigate said surroundings. Yet how this data is used has become a contentious issue, and the Tesla ban is the latest sign it is getting hotter.

The ban on Teslas parking on several government compounds comes a couple of months after another ban, that one concerning military compounds in China. In March, Reuters reported Chinese authorities had banned Teslas from even entering military compounds on security grounds.

The bans are not the only Chinese problems Tesla is having. Soon after the March ban, the company had to assure the authorities that the eight cameras featured in a Tesla are not there for spying. The assurance seems to not have worked, but then things got worse when a Tesla owner used the Shanghai auto show to publicly accuse Tesla of putting faulty brakes in some cars.

Related: The $87 Billion Chinese Car Maker That Hasn’t Sold A Single Car

The video of the woman standing on her car and shouting at the Tesla booth went viral and even prompted a reaction from the Chinese Communist Party, which grabbed the opportunity to criticize Tesla for being arrogant after the company said, “We won’t respond to unreasonable requests from customers.”  

It appears the lady in the viral video was not the only one having problems with her car’s brakes, judging by internet reactions to her video. These reactions led to Tesla releasing a statement that said, “Tesla complies with and obeys the decisions of relevant government departments, respects consumers, abides by laws and regulations, and actively cooperates with all investigations by relevant government departments.”

According to a VOA report that cited unnamed experts, the pressure China is exerting on Tesla has to do less with any actual problems than with the authorities' desire to have Tesla share its technology with Beijing.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tanzania, Uganda Finalize Oil Pipeline Deal

Next Post

California Requires Most Uber And Lyft Trips To Be Electric By 2030

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com