China Bans Teslas At Government Compounds

Chinese authorities have banned government employees with Teslas from parking them inside government compounds, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources which noted the ban was on security grounds.

Tesla cars have cameras aimed at facilitating driving but so do many other cars, the report noted. Even so, the ban is on Teslas only, according to the sources.

Cameras and sensors on cars are there to capture the vehicle’s surroundings to make it easier for the driver to navigate said surroundings. Yet how this data is used has become a contentious issue, and the Tesla ban is the latest sign it is getting hotter.

The ban on Teslas parking on several government compounds comes a couple of months after another ban, that one concerning military compounds in China. In March, Reuters reported Chinese authorities had banned Teslas from even entering military compounds on security grounds.

The bans are not the only Chinese problems Tesla is having. Soon after the March ban, the company had to assure the authorities that the eight cameras featured in a Tesla are not there for spying. The assurance seems to not have worked, but then things got worse when a Tesla owner used the Shanghai auto show to publicly accuse Tesla of putting faulty brakes in some cars.



The video of the woman standing on her car and shouting at the Tesla booth went viral and even prompted a reaction from the Chinese Communist Party, which grabbed the opportunity to criticize Tesla for being arrogant after the company said, “We won’t respond to unreasonable requests from customers.”

It appears the lady in the viral video was not the only one having problems with her car’s brakes, judging by internet reactions to her video. These reactions led to Tesla releasing a statement that said, “Tesla complies with and obeys the decisions of relevant government departments, respects consumers, abides by laws and regulations, and actively cooperates with all investigations by relevant government departments.”

According to a VOA report that cited unnamed experts, the pressure China is exerting on Tesla has to do less with any actual problems than with the authorities' desire to have Tesla share its technology with Beijing.

