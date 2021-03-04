Chevron To Produce Carbon-Negative Energy In California

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 64.26 +2.98 +4.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 67.20 +3.13 +4.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 -0.069 -2.45%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 61.23 +1.48 +2.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.009 +0.057 +2.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.747 -0.069 -2.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.50 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.78 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.99 +0.87 +1.45%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.25 +1.18 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.56 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.42 +1.17 +2.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.83 +1.53 +3.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 60.28 +1.53 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 61.68 +1.53 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.43 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.38 +1.53 +2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.23 +1.53 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.03 +1.53 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.23 +1.53 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 21 hours Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 17 hours Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 5 hours Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 3 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 8 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Small-Scale Solar Installations Boom In Texas And Florida

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

After having posted record losses…

Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

Oil Rally Stumbles On OPEC+ Uncertainty

A rally that pushed oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron To Produce Carbon-Negative Energy In California

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 04, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Chevron will work with a unit of oilfield services giant Schlumberger, as well as with Microsoft and private company Clean Energy Systems, to build a bioenergy plant with carbon capture technology that would produce carbon-negative power in Mendota, California.

The bioenergy with carbon capture and sequestration (BECCS) project is planned to convert agricultural waste biomass, such as almond trees, into a renewable synthesis gas that will be mixed with oxygen in a combustor to generate electricity, the U.S. oil and gas supermajor said on Thursday as a growing number of oil corporations look to develop carbon capture technology and other low-carbon energy solutions.  

Nearly 100 percent of the carbon from the BECCS process is expected to be captured for permanent storage by injecting carbon dioxide (CO2) underground into nearby deep geologic formations, Chevron said.

The partners in the project expect to take a final investment decision on the project next year. The plant is expected to remove about 300,000 tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to the emissions from the electricity use of more than 65,000 U.S. homes, Chevron says.

This was Chevron’s second announcement of investment in alternative energy projects this week alone.

On Monday, Chevron announced an investment in Sweden-based private investment company Baseload Capital AB, which is focused on the development and operation of low-temperature geothermal and heat power assets.

“We look forward to working with Baseload Capital and Eavor to expand geothermal resources in the U.S. and internationally,” said Chevron’s Vice President, Innovation and President of Technology Ventures, Barbara Burger.

The other U.S. oil supermajor, ExxonMobil, said in its Investor Day presentation on Wednesday that it plans to boost its development of carbon capture and hydrogen technologies, saying it is “positioned to succeed” in those two areas. Still, Exxon noted that investment in new oil and gas supply will continue to be needed even in the long term in order to offset the depletion of existing reservoirs.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Resource Nationalism Becomes Major Threat For Oil Companies, Miners

Next Post

Small-Scale Solar Installations Boom In Texas And Florida

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com