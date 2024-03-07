Chevron Returns to Venezuela Oil Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.16 -0.80 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.67 -0.46 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.945 +0.016 +0.83%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 -0.017 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 125 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.537 -0.017 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.40 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.82 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.55 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.39 +1.12 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.65 +0.99 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 62.98 +0.98 +1.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.28 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.53 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.93 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.73 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.73 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.48 +0.98 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.23 +0.98 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.33 +0.98 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Democrats Seek Probe Into U.S. Oil and Gas Mergers

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Europe’s lack of energy security…

India Makes Bold Move to Reduce Dollar Dependency in Oil Trade

India Makes Bold Move to Reduce Dollar Dependency in Oil Trade

India is pushing for Gulf…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Returns to Venezuela Oil Field

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2024, 1:23 AM CST

Chevron has restarted drilling at a key Venezuelan oil field despite signals from the White House the sanction noose around Caracas is about to tighten.

Work at the Petroindependencia field in the Orinoco Belt has been ongoing since the middle of last month, Bloomberg reported today, citing unnamed sources. That work’s part of preparations to drill 30 new wells at the field, the report also said.

The new wells should increase Chevron’s total output from its joint ventures with PDVSA in Venezuela by 35% to some 250,000 barrels daily by next year.

Back in September last year, Reuters reported that Chevron was eyeing an increase of 65,000 bpd from its ventures with PDVSA by the end of 2024. At the time, the ventures were producing 135,000 barrels daily, which was 70% higher than a year earlier.

While Chevron is the only Western supermajor with special authorization to operate oil fields and export from Venezuela, Washington had indicated that more authorizations could be in the future amid tight global supply.

The mood has changed since September last year, however, as Maduro staked an open claim to the Essequibo region in neighboring Guyana with a December referendum. The move prompted a warning from Rystad Energy that if the situation escalated, Chevron would suffer a setback in its plans for Venezuelan oil.

Venezuela is home to the largest crude oil reserves in the world, though production has been in decline due to corruption and lack of investment in and mismanagement of state-run PDVSA. In 2022, production hit a 50-year low of around 700,000 bpd. Late last year, Washington eased some sanctions on Venezuela, allowing Chevron to resume work in the country to enable exports to make up for lack of access to Russian heavy crude as a result of the war in Ukraine.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italy on Track to Phase out Coal for Power Generation by 2025

Next Post

Nigeria Power Market Tycoon Calls for Energy Grid Reforms

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com