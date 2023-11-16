Carbon Capture Doesn’t Mean Oil Firms Can Continue Business As Usual

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.72 -0.46 -0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.70 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.229 +0.039 +1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.028 -1.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.47 +1.39 +1.65%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.174 -0.028 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 716 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.47 +1.39 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 169 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.65 +0.34 +0.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.21 +2.61 +3.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Carbon Capture Doesn’t Mean Oil Firms Can Continue Business As Usual

Ocean Thermal Energy: The Future of Renewable Power?

Ocean Thermal Energy: The Future of Renewable Power?

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC),…

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Carbon Capture Doesn’t Mean Oil Firms Can Continue Business As Usual

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 16, 2023, 7:30 AM CST

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) could play a vital role in the decarbonization of some industries but carbon removals cannot be used by oil and gas firms while they continue to pump fossil fuels as usual, a new report by the Energy Transitions Commission showed on Thursday.

“CCUS and removals are vital but do not mean business as usual,” said the commission which includes industry executives, bankers, and academics. 

The report “dispels the notion that CCUS and carbon removals justify business as usual for fossil fuel production,” according to the commission, which said that the use of coal, oil, and natural gas must be reduced dramatically by 2050, with reductions starting now.

Per the report, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would need 65% of oil and gas reserves and 90% of coal reserves to remain untapped.

“Consequently, investments in fossil fuel supply should decline by 30-35% by 2030 and 45-65% by 2040, with exploration of new fields deemed unnecessary,” the Energy Transitions Commission said.

According to ETC, “it is not prudent to rely on significantly higher use of carbon capture or removals—the priority must be to bring down fossil fuel demand.”

For most coal applications, CCUS would be more expensive than an alternative, CCUS would either be impractical or uneconomic for most gas use, and for most uses of oil today, CCUS “would be completely impractical,” ETC said.

“CCUS and carbon removals cannot be used to justify business-as-usual fossil fuel production,” said Ita Kettleborough, Director, Energy Transitions Commission.

“Some CCUS and removals are required to achieve net-zero emissions and limit global warming to 1.5°C – playing a vital, but limited, complementary role alongside zero-carbon electricity, clean hydrogen and the use of sustainable low-carbon bioresources. They must be deployed as well as, not instead of, rapid reduction in fossil fuels use.”

While calls for reduction of oil and gas use, investments, and production have intensified, the industry says that all energy sources will be needed for decades to come and the world will need more investments and new oil and gas developments to ensure market stability and avoid energy and economic chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Court Vacates Emissions Permit for Port Arthur LNG Project

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com