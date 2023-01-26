Canadian Oil Exports To Asia Hit One-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.27 +1.12 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.42 +1.30 +1.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.03 +0.95 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.858 -0.209 -6.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.80 -0.65 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.45 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.022 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.90 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.08 -0.78 -0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.91 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 423 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.95 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.91 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.92 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.80 -0.65 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.62 -0.29 -0.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.90 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.30 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.55 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.70 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 74.40 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.40 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.70 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.65 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 74.00 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.36 -2.26 -2.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 84.36 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -1.25 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.04 -1.49 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 38 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Pipeline Gas Flows Resume To Freeport LNG Export Terminal

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

Political shifts in Latin America…

Oil Hits 7-Week High On Strong Demand In China

Oil Hits 7-Week High On Strong Demand In China

Crude prices held steady on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Exports To Asia Hit One-Year High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Exports of heavy Canadian crude oil to Asian refiners are expected to jump to the highest in a year as unplanned refinery shutdowns in the United States are stifling demand for Canada’s crude in some North American refineries.  

Canadian heavy-sour grades of at least 7 million barrels have already been sold to buyers in Asia and are set to load in February, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. This figure is the highest since January of last year, according to data from energy analytics firm Vortexa cited by Bloomberg.  

Some of the largest refiners in China and India have snapped up at least 7 million barrels of Canadian crude from the oil sands, while 1 million barrels will go to Europe to Repsol, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Sinopec’s trading unit Unipec has purchased 3 million barrels of Canadian crude, and PetroChina and India’s Reliance Industries have bought 2 million barrels each, the sources told Bloomberg.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cold Lake crude grade has been offered at around $22 per barrel discount to Brent for loading from the U.S. Gulf Coast, traders told Bloomberg.

The jump in Canadian crude oil shipments to Asia follow disruptions at U.S. refineries that typically use Canadian oil. 

PBF Energy’s refinery at Chalmette, Louisiana, has closed its diesel-producing unit after a fire at the facility on Saturday, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, some refineries are still recovering from the Winter Storm Elliott at the end of December—on Christmas Eve, as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of the U.S. Gulf Coast’s refining capacity was shut down due to the freezing temperatures.

Suncor Energy, for example, has said that it would shut down its Commerce City refinery in Colorado for as long as three months to repair equipment damaged by the “extreme and record-setting weather” just before Christmas.

Lower refining capacity utilization and rising crude oil prices have driven U.S. gasoline prices higher in the past few weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Eni Unable To Deliver LNG Cargo To Blackout-Stricken Pakistan

Next Post

Eni Unable To Deliver LNG Cargo To Blackout-Stricken Pakistan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com