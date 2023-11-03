Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.21 -1.25 -1.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.45 -1.40 -1.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -1.93 -2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.486 +0.014 +0.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.037 -1.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.037 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 704 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 157 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 57.21 +2.02 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.61 +2.02 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.86 +2.02 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.16 +2.02 +2.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.31 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.86 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.69 +2.02 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.53 -0.76 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.99 +2.02 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +2.02 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays

Big Oil Investors May Not Win From M&A Streak

Big Oil Investors May Not Win From M&A Streak

Big Oil’s mega acquisitions have…

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

The Iraqi Cabinet agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 03, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Canada’s energy regulator ordered Trans Mountain Corp to stop work on the Trans Mountain pipeline in a wetland area in British Columbia, according to a notice on Canada Energy Regulator’s website that cited non-compliance with environmental and safety regulations, adding to years of delays and piling on top of an already wealth of environmental opposition.

CER ordered the work stoppage, citing “damaged and down amphibian exclusion fencing….including dewatering hoses strung overtop and pulling fence into wetland,” vegetation clearing that was not approved, and damaged trees, according to the regulator’s website.

“Inspection Officers and Indigenous Monitors observed several non-compliances related to the environment and safety. Some of these non-compliances include insufficient fencing to protect amphibians and unapproved vegetation clearing,” the notice reads in part.

As a result of those non-compliances, CER has ordered Trans Mountain to “stop work in the Wetland area” until the issues are corrected. Trans Mountain must also correct all deficiencies, investigate the root cause of the environmental non-compliances, and identify the reason for the delay in correcting deficiencies already raised, and finally, to conduct a safety inspection and provide a report to CER. 

“Trans Mountain is working hard to correct all non-compliances and to prevent reoccurrence,” the company said in a statement.

The pipeline is more than 95% complete.

In mid-October, Trans Mountain Corp said the pipeline was more than 90% complete and that the project would be wrapped up within months. “I don’t have a specific date in front of me in terms of when the corporation expects to complete it, but the project is over 90% complete,” adding that it was expected to come online “over the course of the 2024 period.”

Those comments came shortly after the company secured a legal victory after being challenged in court by the Stk’emlupsemc Te Secwepemc Nation First Nation over the pipeline’s newly proposed route that would go through a 0.8-mile segment of the indigenous group’s territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once complete, the pipeline is expected to increase the amount of oil by another 890,000 bpd.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Economy Minister Confident Germany Could Phase Out Coal By 2030

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com