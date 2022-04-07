Canada To Use High Oil Revenues For Climate Programs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 96.03 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 101.5 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 6.359 +0.330 +5.47%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 3.268 -0.077 -2.31%
Graph down Gasoline 41 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 93.68 -5.43 -5.48%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 3.040 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.7 -1.48 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.4 -1.52 -1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 102.5 -2.64 -2.51%
Graph down Basra Light 129 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.7 -2.76 -2.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 104.8 -2.92 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.1 -2.64 -2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.11 -5.46 -6.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.13 -5.73 -6.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.38 -5.73 -5.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.63 -5.73 -5.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.53 -5.73 -5.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.68 -5.73 -5.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.78 -5.73 -5.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.33 -5.73 -5.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 91.98 -5.73 -5.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 105.0 -5.73 -5.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 2 days US oil facts
  • 6 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 6 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Bans Imports Of Russian Crude Oil

China’s “Zero-COVID” Policy Could Crush Its Energy Storage Ambitions

China’s “Zero-COVID” Policy Could Crush Its Energy Storage Ambitions

China’s “Zero-COVID” approach to the…

Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

Nigeria Looks To Its Shallow Water Oil Fields To Boost Production

Nigeria’s oil industry has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada To Use High Oil Revenues For Climate Programs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 07, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Canada's federal government is expected to unveil on Thursday a budget that would channel the recent windfall from skyrocketing energy prices toward new spending on programs, including on climate.  

The budget is expected to continue the track record on public spending of the Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from recent years, Bloomberg notes. Trudeau has preferred new spending plans to shore up budget deficits since he became prime minister of Canada back in 2015.

The new spending on social and climate programs would come from considerably higher federal government revenues in recent months due to the high inflation rate and the highest oil prices since 2014.

Also as part of the budget, the federal government is expected to unveil a program for emissions reductions that would impact the oil and gas industry in the top oil-producing state of Alberta. The budget is also expected to propose more investments in the creation of jobs in the green energy sector, federal government insiders told CBC News.

Canada's federal government approved on Wednesday the proposed Bay du Nord Development Project, saying the project "is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. The project is therefore allowed to proceed with strict measures to protect the environment." The project, expected to cost around $12 billion, is led by Equinor and proposes to install and operate a floating offshore oil and gas production facility in the Flemish Pass, approximately 500 kilometers east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that $100 oil incentivizes increased production in Canada's crude-producing province of Alberta, the ramp-up of production is being held back by an issue all too familiar to the U.S. shale patch—there are not enough skilled workers to employ. During the 2020 slump induced by the pandemic, the industry lost a lot of jobs, and many of the workers previously employed in oil and gas in Alberta have now moved on to other sectors of the economy, seeking stability, which is a rare and short-lived occurrence in today's oil market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gas Firms Meet With European Buyers

Next Post

U.S. Doesn’t See EastMed Pipeline As Viable Alternative To Russian Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

Why A Windfall Profit Tax Would Be A Disaster For U.S. Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com