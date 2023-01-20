California City Gives Up On 100% Renewable Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.49 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.57 +1.41 +1.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.38 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.238 -0.037 -1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.062 +2.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.73 +1.35 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 +0.062 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.71 -2.25 -2.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.32 -2.36 -2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.24 -1.59 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 417 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.02 -1.55 -1.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.97 -1.78 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.58 +0.23 +0.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

California City Gives Up On 100% Renewable Plan

Emerging Markets Look To Capitalize On Shifting Supply Chains

Emerging Markets Look To Capitalize On Shifting Supply Chains

A major shift in global…

China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

China Vows To Crack Down On Illegal Iron Market Manipulation

Mining giant Rio Tinto is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

California City Gives Up On 100% Renewable Plan

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 20, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

As California goes, so goes the nation, or so they say. If that rings true, the nation is set for a reversal of some of its strictest renewable energy plans, after the Huntington Beach City Council voted to dump its plan for 100% renewable energy.

Huntington Beach, California, is changing the plan it had in place with the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA)—a nonprofit offering clean energy. But its recent history in a rather unfavorable media limelight has given the city council pause.

And Huntington Beach wasn’t the first municipality to pull out—Orange County bailed on the green power authority, citing transparency concerns and a series of ugly audits, and allegations that the authority failed to inform the public that their electricity bills were increasing. Orange County was set to begin receiving green power from the authority by the end of this year. The cost of having the county pull out is estimated to be around $65 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Huntington Beach, there were three plans before it when considering a change in plan: to keep the 100% renewable energy plan as is, to go with a “Smart Choice” plan offering 69% renewable energy, or the “Basic Choice” plan that offered 38% renewable energy. They opted for the Basic Choice plan in a vote of 4-3.

The city council’s change of plan drew criticism from some, while the council argued that the money saved from the pull-out could be better used on other projects, such as enforcing laws around homelessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huntington Beach’s change of plans follows the launch of the Department of Energy’s $50 million project to help communities transition to clean energy systems—the C2C program.

“With C2C, we’re helping all kinds of communities — from small rural communities to sprawling urban areas — access the tools and scientific and technological expertise they need to bring their energy systems into the 21st Century” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in a statement earlier this week. “This exciting program will help communities make informed decisions about their own energy needs and ensure reliable and affordable clean energy is available to Americans everywhere.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Octopus Energy Tops UK Consumer Survey

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com