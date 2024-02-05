CNOOC Starts Up Production at China’s Top Secondary Oilfield Development

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.44 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.55 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.50 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 +0.014 +0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%
Chart Mars US 94 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.162 +0.014 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.83 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.44 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.05 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 797 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.02 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 3 days 79.46 -4.07 -4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 250 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.18 -1.54 -2.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.43 -1.54 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.68 -1.54 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.78 -1.54 -2.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 58.18 -1.54 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 58.18 -1.54 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.28 -1.54 -2.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 65.28 -1.54 -2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.78 -1.54 -2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.05 -2.03 -3.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.70 -1.93 -2.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 -2.00 -2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.17 -2.03 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Germany to Subsidize 10 GW of New Natural Gas Power Plant Capacity

Red Sea Turmoil Tightens Oil Markets As Delays Continue

Red Sea Turmoil Tightens Oil Markets As Delays Continue

As many as 100 tankers…

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

CNOOC Starts Up Production at China’s Top Secondary Oilfield Development

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 05, 2024, 6:04 AM CST

China’s state-held oil and gas giant CNOOC began production on Monday from the largest secondary development and adjustment project in China, at the Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 offshore oilfield.

The oilfield is developed to use onshore power supply of electricity produced from renewable energy sources, cutting operational emissions, CNOOC said in a statement.  

The project, located in Liaodong Bay of Bohai Sea, has an average water depth of approximately 30 meters (98 ft). The main production facilities at the secondary development project included 2 new central processing platforms and 2 new wellhead platforms.

CNOOC, which holds 100% of the field, plans to have 18 development wells drilled, including 81 production wells and 37 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of around 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in 2025, the Chinese giant said.

Last month, CNOOC hiked its oil and gas production targets and capital expenditures to record-high levels as it looks to boost reserves and production.

CNOOC, whose net oil and gas production hit an all-time high of 675 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2023, now aims at an output of between 700 million and 720 million barrels of oil equivalent this year as it significantly raised its production targets in the 2024 business strategy and development plan.

The net production target for 2025 was set at 780 million to 800 million boe, and output in 2026 is planned to further rise to between 810 million to 830 million boe.

The company expects major new projects in China and the Mero3 project in Brazil to “strongly support production growth” this year.

CNOOC will also look to boost natural gas exploration activity in the South China Sea, the Bohai Sea, and onshore China.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, CNOOC started production from the first development phase of its Bozhong 19-6 offshore condensate gas field in the central Bohai Sea offshore eastern China.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

LNG Prices Linger at 7-Month Lows Despite High Asian Imports

Next Post

Brookfield Plans to Raise $25 Billion for New Clean Energy Funds

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com