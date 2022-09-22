Borell: EU Will Come Up With New Punitive Measures Against Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.59 +0.65 +0.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.49 +0.66 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.72 +1.29 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.348 -0.431 -5.54%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.511 +0.025 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.511 +0.025 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.95 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.37 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.56 -4.37 -4.86%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.05 -0.45 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.23 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.11 -1.84 -2.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.69 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.09 -1.00 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.34 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 80.49 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.49 -1.00 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.79 -1.00 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Russia To Set Higher Oil, Gas Taxes To Plug Budget Deficit

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

It seems unlikely that the…

Key Takeaways From The EU's State Of The Union Address

Key Takeaways From The EU's State Of The Union Address

EU Commission President Ursula von…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Borell: EU Will Come Up With New Punitive Measures Against Russia

By RFE/RL staff - Sep 22, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has promised new punitive measures against Russia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization to buttress its war effort in Ukraine.

"We decided to bring forward as soon as possible additional restrictive measures against Russia in coordination with partners," Borrell said on September 21 following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Borrell said that the bloc "will study, we will adopt, new restrictive measures, both personal and sectoral," and that a final decision on the new sanctions would need to be made at a formal session of the EU ministers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier ordered a partial military mobilization to help "liberate" the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Russian forces have recently lost territorial gains made following its unprovoked invasion in February.

Putin's address came a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia, triggering international outrage and condemnation.

Putin also said his threat to use everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory was "not a bluff." His words were widely seen as a reference to Russia's nuclear arsenal.

In a statement, Borrell said that "on 21 September, Russia chose a path of confrontation by announcing a partial mobilization in Russia, by supporting the organization of illegal 'referenda' in the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia and by threatening again with the use of weapons of mass destruction."

Borrell added that "the references to nuclear weapons do not shake our determination, resolve, and unity to stand by Ukraine and our comprehensive support to Ukraine's ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty as long as it takes."

Threatening Europe with the use of nuclear weapons, Borrell said, "is a real danger to the whole world, and the international community has to react."

The members of the 27-country EU bloc, he said, must reiterate their continuing support for Ukraine, and "alert the international community about the unacceptable situation in which Putin is putting all of us."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WFP Warns Of “Huge Loss Of Life” As Global Food Crisis Worsens

Next Post

WFP Warns Of “Huge Loss Of Life” As Global Food Crisis Worsens

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com