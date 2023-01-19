Blinken Looks To Ease Tensions Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.50 +1.02 +1.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.22 +1.24 +1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.37 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.282 -0.029 -0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.077 +3.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.78 +1.81 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.62 +1.32 +1.58%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.38 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.077 +3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.96 +1.22 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.68 +1.43 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.83 +1.65 +2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 416 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.57 +1.20 +1.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.78 +1.81 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.78 +1.81 +2.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.62 +1.32 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.35 -0.67 -1.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.55 -0.65 -1.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.95 -0.65 -0.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.20 -0.65 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.35 -0.65 -0.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.05 -0.65 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.05 -0.65 -0.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.35 -0.65 -0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 84.30 -0.65 -0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.65 -0.65 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.43 -0.72 -0.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.75 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.31 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.96 -0.70 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.96 -0.70 -0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.39 -0.70 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Washington Not Likely To Lower Russian Oil Price Cap–Yet

A Lesson From The Energy Crisis: We Need More American Oil & Gas

A Lesson From The Energy Crisis: We Need More American Oil & Gas

The American Petroleum Institute issued…

Energy Security Was The Most Important Topic In 2022

Energy Security Was The Most Important Topic In 2022

Energy security was one of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Blinken Looks To Ease Tensions Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 19, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on January 18 with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to discuss steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan amid escalating tensions over a blockade of the only direct access road to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Blinken "expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockage of the Lachin Corridor," the State Department said in a statement.

"He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship," the statement said.

The call between Blinken and Pashinian came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin was ready to send a mission from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow on January 18, Lavrov said that while "there are difficulties linked to the current situation in Armenia" within the CSTO, Russia is still ready to send a mission from the military alliance, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those difficulties center mainly on Yerevan insisting the CSTO condemn Azerbaijan's actions. Yerevan accuses the Azerbaijani government of backing protesters identifying themselves as environmentalists who have been blocking the road since last month.

"We had difficulties related to the situation in Armenia, when our Armenian friends pushed the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan to ensure some stability there," Lavrov said.

"We agreed on a document and on the parameters of the mission...but it was not possible to accept it, because Armenia started insisting that the document contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan."

Armenia has called the blockade a gross violation of the Russian-brokered agreement from November 2020 that suspended more than a month of intense fighting in the decades-old Armenian-Azerbaijani war over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close to 7,000 people died on both sides during the 2020 war that ended with Baku's regaining control of a big part of the region and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenians' control for three decades.

The cease-fire ushered in a deployment of about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the area and joint monitoring of the situation with longtime Azerbaijani ally Turkey.

But Pashinian has also questioned the CSTO's effectiveness, criticizing its refusal to assist Yerevan in September during border clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces.

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.

"If we want to send a CSTO mission, the move cannot be influenced externally and carry some statements, especially strict ones," Lavrov said.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Putin Ally Warns Russia’s Defeat Could Trigger Nuclear War

Next Post

Putin Ally Warns Russia’s Defeat Could Trigger Nuclear War

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com