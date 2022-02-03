Blackrock: Oil Firms With Net-Zero Plans Are An “Under-Appreciated Opportunity”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.27 +2.01 +2.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 91.11 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.954 +0.066 +1.35%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.830 -0.010 -0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 34 mins 2.637 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 53 mins 87.37 +2.01 +2.35%
Chart Gasoline 34 mins 2.637 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 87.36 -1.06 -1.20%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 90.14 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 84.95 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 66 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 93.19 +1.53 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.30 +1.22 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 91.64 +1.06 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.18 -0.28 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 75.19 +1.65 +2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 75.41 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 88.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 85.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 86.16 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 88.26 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 82.86 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.21 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 80.50 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 84.22 +2.01 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 88.17 +2.01 +2.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 86.75 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.45 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 1 day Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 2 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 3 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years

Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years

ExxonMobil reported its strongest Q4…

Is Uganda Ready For An Oil Boom?

Is Uganda Ready For An Oil Boom?

Uganda is determined to become…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Blackrock: Oil Firms With Net-Zero Plans Are An “Under-Appreciated Opportunity”

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

BlackRock believes that carbon-intensive companies—including in oil and gas—which have plans for decarbonization could be “an underappreciated opportunity for investors,” the world’s biggest asset manager said in a letter to clients.

“We believe an underappreciated opportunity for investors seeking to drive the transition lies in identifying carbon-intensive companies that are positioning themselves to lead decarbonization within their industries,” BlackRock said in its note ‘How to invest in the net zero transition.’

The ongoing shocks in the energy sector are an example of the challenges of the energy transition, the top money manager in the world said.

“Increased investment in the supply of renewables outpaced the reduced investment in fossil fuels. Now, increased demand for fossil fuels in the restart of economic activity and impaired supply have driven up the price and use of gas, oil, and coal. There will be periods like this when traditional energy performs well – periods that should not be seen as counter to the transition, but as part of it,” said BlackRock.

During the decades-long energy transition, some incumbents will be displaced by new technologies, “But many other incumbents will thrive, providing important investment opportunities for our clients, and successful decarbonization plans by these companies will be critical to an orderly transition,” according to the asset manager.

BlackRock’s bottom line is that “Companies and investors cannot ignore the transition;” it is no longer a matter of whether, but how.

In his annual 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink wrote earlier this year that “traditional fossil fuels like natural gas will play an important role both for power generation and heating in certain regions, as well as for the production of hydrogen.”

“Divesting from entire sectors – or simply passing carbon-intensive assets from public markets to private markets – will not get the world to net zero. And BlackRock does not pursue divestment from oil and gas companies as a policy,” Fink said.

“We believe the companies leading the transition present a vital investment opportunity for our clients and driving capital towards these phoenixes will be essential to achieving a net zero world,” BlackRock’s chief executive noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ferrari Floored By Rising Commodities Prices

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Strong Earthquakes Spell Trouble For America’s Oil Heartland

 Alt text

Will The Energy Transition Really Chip Away At Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com