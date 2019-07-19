Billionaire Investor Icahn In Proxy Fight For Occidental Board Seats

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.12 +0.70 +1.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.03 +1.10 +1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.235 -0.028 -1.24%
Mars US 21 hours 60.90 -0.88 -1.42%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
Urals 2 days 61.40 -1.85 -2.92%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.21 -2.28 -3.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.235 -0.028 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.14 -1.18 -1.86%
Murban 2 days 63.90 -0.76 -1.18%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.74 -2.30 -4.18%
Basra Light 2 days 63.89 -1.29 -1.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.71 -2.31 -3.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.38 -2.50 -3.85%
Girassol 2 days 63.08 -2.04 -3.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.60 -2.19 -3.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.86 +0.85 +2.24%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 62.25 -2.30 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.00 -2.75 -5.53%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.66 -2.80 -3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 5 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 15 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 5 hours Today in Energy
  • 44 mins Drone For Drone = War: What is next in the U.S. - Iran the Gulf Episode
  • 1 hour Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 33 mins Iran Captures British Tanker sailing through Straits of Hormuz
  • 1 day Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 1 day Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 2 days Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 20 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 2 days Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 16 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job

Breaking News:

Trudeau: Ottawa Open To Proposals For British Columbia Refinery

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

As the trade war continues…

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

The Iranian National Guard Corps…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Billionaire Investor Icahn In Proxy Fight For Occidental Board Seats

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 19, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Icahn

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who holds 4.4 percent in Occidental Petroleum, filed on Thursday a Solicitation Statement with the SEC, officially launching a proxy fight to replace four Occidental board members because, Icahn says, “current directors have made a number of mistakes in how and at what cost they pursued the Anadarko transaction.”

This spring, Occidental outbid Chevron to sign a deal with Anadarko after it offered US$38 billion for the company, 80 percent of it in cash, in addition to the assumption of Anadarko’s debt. Initially, Oxy had offered 50 percent of the US$57-billion debt-including price in cash and the rest in stock, but Anadarko was reluctant to accept this bid. Oxy then upped the cash portion of the deal to 80 percent and won the approval of Anadarko’s board.

Icahn has criticized the Occidental deal with Anadarko and requested access to some details of the Oxy-Anadarko tie-up. The activist investor has also spoken and met with Occidental’s top management, including the CEO, to discuss his views on the company and the proposed deal for Anadarko, which Icahn has said has been “mismanaged.”

“The Icahn Participants believe that the Company’s current directors have made a number of mistakes in how and at what cost they pursued the Anadarko transaction. In addition to agreeing to expensive financing, the Company also structured the Anadarko transaction in a manner that deprived the stockholders of the Company of the right to vote on the transformational Anadarko transaction,” Icahn said in the filing to the SEC.

Related: Colombia’s Push To Triple Proven Oil & Gas Reserves

“The Icahn Participants believe that the Anadarko transaction is a high-risk strategy that, if given the opportunity, may not have been approved by the Company’s stockholders. In the opinion of the Icahn Participants, the Board and management of the Company structured the transaction to avoid requiring stockholder approval, even though the terms and conditions of the Anadarko transaction will fundamentally transform the Company’s business and prospects.”

Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Icahn said that “Occidental refused to craft a compromise and so we’ll happily take our case to stockholders which the company should have done with this bet-the-company transaction.”  

Earlier this month, Occidental called on its shareholders to vote against Icahn’s push to replace four members of the board of directors in a bid to prevent future deals of the magnitude of the Anadarko takeover.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iranian Ships Stranded In Brazil In Need Of Fuel Due To U.S. Sanctions

Next Post

Trudeau: Ottawa Open To Proposals For British Columbia Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com