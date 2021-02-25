Biggest U.S. Airlines To Discuss Renewable Fuels With White House

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 63.53 +0.31 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 67.08 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 62.87 +1.50 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 43 mins 1.892 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 61.85 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.777 -0.018 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.98 -0.45 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.10 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.75 +1.46 +2.38%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.47 +2.20 +3.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.10 +1.60 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.16 +1.56 +3.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.67 +1.50 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.22 +1.55 +2.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.62 +1.55 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 60.72 +1.55 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.72 +1.55 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 59.97 +1.55 +2.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.72 +1.55 +2.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.87 +1.55 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.66 +1.35 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.32 -0.28 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.48 +0.31 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.43 +0.31 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 +1.50 +2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.61 +1.55 +2.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 35 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 8 mins Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 1 hour Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 7 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 24 hours Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 11 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 1 day The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want

Breaking News:

Car With Explosives Found Near Home Of India's Richest Man

Jet Fuel Demand Is The Only Thing Holding Oil Back

Jet Fuel Demand Is The Only Thing Holding Oil Back

Oil prices have rallied past…

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition

Regardless of when peak oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biggest U.S. Airlines To Discuss Renewable Fuels With White House

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 25, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

The chief executives of the biggest airlines in the United States are set to meet virtually with the White House National Climate Adviser and an economic adviser to the President to discuss ways to reduce their carbon footprint, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

The CEOs of American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are among the participants in the meeting with National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese.

According to the report, the topics of discussion will include switching to renewable fuels to curb carbon dioxide emissions from air travel.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the airlines had partnered with biofuels producers to lobby the Biden administration for a substantial increase in biofuels subsidies, arguing that this would help them recover from the pandemic more quickly and more greenly.

However, biofuels for aircraft—made from waste oils, including cooking oil and animal fat—are a lot more expensive than oil-derived jet fuel, and airlines are in no position to foot the bill for such a switch. The government, on the other hand, could pay for the more expensive fuel—three to four times costlier than jet fuel—passing part or all of this additional cost to taxpayers.

The news highlights the importance of strong government support for emission-reduction initiatives and plans. The talks between the airline chief executives and the White House advisers are, in fact, part of a broader effort by the administration to engage with various industries and federal agencies on President Biden’s energy agenda.

Regarding airlines, Reuters noted in one of its reports that the National Air Transportation Association had scheduled a meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss a biofuels incentive of $2 per gallon.

According to analysts, this would be among the most expensive government incentives in the United States.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Considers Production Increase At March Meeting

Next Post

Copper Prices Soar To 10-Year Highs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com