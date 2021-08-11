Big Oil’s Foray Into Green Energy Creates Highly Competitive Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.36 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 71.44 +0.81 +1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.058 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.106 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 67.65 +0.96 +1.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 +0.008 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.65 -1.66 -2.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.19 -2.05 -2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +1.94 +3.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.53 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +2.07 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.79 +2.10 +3.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.53 +1.92 +2.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.07 +1.76 +3.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.99 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 67.29 +1.81 +2.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.69 +1.81 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.39 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.54 +1.81 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 64.09 +1.81 +2.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.79 +1.71 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.54 +1.81 +2.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.18 +2.02 +3.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.52 -1.44 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +0.96 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +0.96 +1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 +1.75 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.18 +1.81 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans
  • 3 days French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.

Breaking News:

Asia Buys Less Saudi Crude As COVID Restrictions Return

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

Automakers across the globe are…

Peak Oil: Is This Top U.S. Refiner Ditching Oil For Batteries?

Peak Oil: Is This Top U.S. Refiner Ditching Oil For Batteries?

Refiner Phillips 66 is betting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil’s Foray Into Green Energy Creates Highly Competitive Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 11, 2021, 7:00 AM CDT

The increased investments of international oil majors in renewable energy projects are diminishing the returns of the pure clean energy firms, especially combined with a surge in raw material prices this year, executives tell Bloomberg.

For example, Equinor wants to be a big name in offshore wind, and Norway’s major bid for offshore wind acreage in the major ScotWind leasing round last month. So did BP and Shell.

Members of the Big Oil club are now competing among themselves and with the pure renewables players for wind and solar tenders around the world, pushing up prices for acreage and thus raising costs and reducing the profitability of companies that have been operating for years in the sector.

“If you look at renewables -- just renewables, nothing else attached to it -- you reach a stage where the returns are going to plateau and probably go down a little bit in the next years because of increased competition,” Francesco Starace, chief executive at Italy’s to utility Enel, told Bloomberg TV. “Our view is that the strategy of an integrated utility is a much safer position,” Starace added.

At the end of last year, Enel, Europe’s largest utility, said it planned to invest as much as US$190 billion (160 billion euro) by 2030 in boosting renewable power generation, decarbonization, and grid infrastructure as part of a new plan to become a “Super Major” in renewables.

The biggest developer of offshore wind farms in the world, Denmark-based Ørsted, said in June it was concerned that the race of the biggest oil companies to enter offshore wind could lead to spikes in seabed acreage prices, which would undermine project competitiveness and the speed of technology development.

“Our concern is that if that inflation continues it will eventually come to the disadvantage of the speed with which we accelerate the technology or the competitiveness of the technology,” Ørsted’s chief executive officer Mads Nipper told Reuters in an interview ahead of the conference Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition in June.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rises Despite Small Inventory Draws

Next Post

Texas Midland Pumped 15% Of All U.S. Crude Oil In 2020

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com