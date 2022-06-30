Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For “As Long as it Takes”

Biden said in a Thursday press conference that Americans would suffer high gasoline prices for as long as it takes for Russia to be defeated.

New York Times’ Jim Tankersley asked the President on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid how long American drivers would have to pay a premium for gasoline.

“The war has pushed prices up—they could go as high as $200 per barrel, some analysts think. How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?” Tankersley asked.

“As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine,” President Biden replied.

“If we do these things—and it’s estimated we could bring down tomorrow, if they—if Congress agreed and the states agreed, we could bring down the price of oil about $1 a gallon at the pump—in that range. And so we could have immediate relief in terms of the reduction of the—of the elimination of—temporary elimination of the gas tax. And so, I think there’s a lot of things we can do, and we will do, but the bottom line is, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia,” President Biden added.

The Biden Administration has been under extreme pressure to bring down the prices at the pump for Americans. Gasoline prices began to rise early in 2021 as post-pandemic demand began to come back online. U.S. refiners are now running at 95% of capacity, and there are no new refineries due to come online in the United States. Gasoline prices spiked even higher as crude oil prices rose in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: