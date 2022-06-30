Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For “As Long as it Takes”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.5 -0.23 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.0 -0.08 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 108.2 -3.65 -3.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.699 +0.275 +5.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.539 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.539 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 1 day 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 213 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 95.68 -1.98 -2.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 111.9 -1.98 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 110.2 -1.98 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 108.1 -1.98 -1.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 105.2 -1.98 -1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 107.3 -1.98 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 110.9 -1.98 -1.75%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 105.5 -1.98 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.0 -2.01 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.8 +2.45 +2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -2.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.8 -1.68 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 6 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For “As Long as it Takes”

Emerging Markets Are Scrambling For Solutions To Curb Plastic Waste

Emerging Markets Are Scrambling For Solutions To Curb Plastic Waste

A dramatic increase in plastic…

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

UAE, Saudi Arabia Pumping Oil Near Limits: Macron

The UAE and Saudi Arabia's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Says Americans To Suffer High Gasoline Prices For “As Long as it Takes”

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 30, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT

Biden said in a Thursday press conference that Americans would suffer high gasoline prices for as long as it takes for Russia to be defeated.

New York Times’ Jim Tankersley asked the President on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid how long American drivers would have to pay a premium for gasoline.

“The war has pushed prices up—they could go as high as $200 per barrel, some analysts think. How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?” Tankersley asked.

“As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine,” President Biden replied.

“If we do these things—and it’s estimated we could bring down tomorrow, if they—if Congress agreed and the states agreed, we could bring down the price of oil about $1 a gallon at the pump—in that range. And so we could have immediate relief in terms of the reduction of the—of the elimination of—temporary elimination of the gas tax. And so, I think there’s a lot of things we can do, and we will do, but the bottom line is, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia,” President Biden added.

The Biden Administration has been under extreme pressure to bring down the prices at the pump for Americans. Gasoline prices began to rise early in 2021 as post-pandemic demand began to come back online. U.S. refiners are now running at 95% of capacity, and there are no new refineries due to come online in the United States. Gasoline prices spiked even higher as crude oil prices rose in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Federal Offshore Oil And Gas Auctions Could Be Limited To Gulf Of Mexico

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com