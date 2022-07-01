Baltic States Ready If Russia Cuts Off Access To Power Grid

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.4 +2.66 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +2.40 +2.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 111.2 +3.06 +2.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.722 +0.298 +5.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.676 +0.140 +3.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.676 +0.140 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 214 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 116.8 -1.98 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.8 -4.02 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 7 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

Oil Should Stay In Triple Digits: Analyst

Analysts Hike Oil Price Forecast As Supply Concerns Intensify  

Analysts Hike Oil Price Forecast As Supply Concerns Intensify  

Brent prices are expected to…

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

In the coming months, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baltic States Ready If Russia Cuts Off Access To Power Grid

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

The three Baltic states, in coordination with the European Union, are ready to switch off from the Russian power grid in an emergency, three years before the planned switch, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.

EU member states Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are still connected to the Russian power grid, but EU members—especially those Baltic states—have been wary of relying on Russia for any energy supplies since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The three countries are prepared for any scenario and can cope with power supply even if the link with Russia is cut off, Reuters’ sources said.

The EU has been working on synchronizing the Baltic States’ grid with the European energy network. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are now connected to the European electricity network through various electricity lines linking Poland and Lithuania, Lithuania and Sweden, and Estonia and Finland. However, the Baltic States’ electricity grid is still operated in a synchronous mode with the Russian and Belarusian interconnection systems, the EU said in April. Full synchronization of the Baltic States’ electricity networks with the Continental European Network should be completed by 2025.

Yet, according to Reuters’ sources, the linking with the EU network ENTSO-E could be enacted immediately in case of emergency and if necessary. 

In recent weeks, Russia-Lithuania relations have further soured after Lithuania, in line with the EU sanctions against Russia, stopped the transit of goods through its territory to Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea surrounded by Lithuania and Poland.  

Russia has also significantly cut natural gas supply via pipeline to Europe in recent weeks, including to its major customers, Germany and Italy. The move from Moscow sparked a new gas price surge in Europe and renewed concerns about how the continent would cope with gas and power supply this winter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California May Need Fossil Fuel Power To Avoid Blackouts

Next Post

India Limits Fuel Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com