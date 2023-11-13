Baker Hughes: Geopolitical Risks Are At The Highest Since 1973 Oil Embargo

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.07 +0.90 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.40 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.137 +0.104 +3.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 +0.030 +1.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 10 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 +0.030 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 713 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 166 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.47 +1.43 +2.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.32 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.57 +1.43 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 68.27 +1.43 +2.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.27 +1.43 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 70.77 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.52 +1.43 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Exxon Looks To Become Leading Lithium Supplier By 2030

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

Time To Buy The Dip As Lithium Stocks Tank?

After the plunge in lithium…

ArcelorMittal Takes Legal Action Against Liberty Steel Over Unpaid Debt

ArcelorMittal Takes Legal Action Against Liberty Steel Over Unpaid Debt

ArcelorMittal has obtained a court…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes: Geopolitical Risks Are At The Highest Since 1973 Oil Embargo

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2023, 6:17 AM CST

The world faces the highest geopolitical risks since the 1973 oil embargo, the chief executive of one of the largest oilfield service providers, Baker Hughes, told the Financial Times.

“From a historical context I’ve heard people say, you go back to the oil embargo of 1973 — that being somewhat similar,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli told FT in an interview.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East could threaten further instability in the oil and gas markets, Simonelli noted.

The risks are stoking demand for LNG, a key growth area for Baker Hughes.

Global LNG demand is set to grow by 2% year-over-year in 2023, to reach close to 410 million tons annually, the company said last month as it reported higher-than-forecast earnings for the third quarter.

“Year-to-date, global LNG demand has reached record levels at just over 300 MTPA. This is despite softer than anticipated gas demand and economic weakness persisting in key LNG-consuming markets like Europe and China,” Simonelli said on the earnings call.

“Turning into 2024, we forecast LNG demand to increase by 3%, which should result in utilization rates remaining at elevated levels, as we forecast just 15 MTPA of nameplate capacity coming online next year.”

Baker Hughes believes that natural gas will play a critical role as both a transition and destination fuel.

“Accordingly, natural gas will be fundamental in satisfying the world's energy needs for many decades to come, while also improving air quality and reducing global emissions, displacing coal in the broader energy mix,” Simonelli said last month.

Looking into 2024, geopolitical risk will be a very important factor to monitor, the executive said

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe could see a tighter LNG market in case of a cold winter, after last year’s mild winter. The long-term prospects for LNG demand are bright, and “This is a good moment for LNG,” Simonelli told FT.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s ONGC Ready To Start Oil Production At $5-Billion Deepwater Project

Next Post

U.S. And Indonesia Discuss Cooperation On Critical Minerals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com