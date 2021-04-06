BP On Track To Meet Net Debt Target Ahead of Schedule

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|59.33
|+0.68
|+1.16%
|Brent Crude •45 mins
|SellBuy
|62.74
|+0.59
|+0.95%
|Natural Gas •11 mins
|SellBuy
|2.466
|+0.010
|+0.41%
|Heating Oil •12 mins
|SellBuy
|1.793
|-0.002
|-0.08%
|Gasoline •12 mins
|1.962
|-0.004
|-0.23%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Bonny Light • 6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|61.70
|-1.37
|-2.17%
|Mars US • 45 mins
|59.48
|+0.63
|+1.07%
|Gasoline • 12 mins
|1.962
|-0.004
|-0.23%
|Marine •2 days
|62.14
|+0.66
|+1.07%
|Murban •2 days
|62.53
|+0.43
|+0.69%
|Iran Heavy •6 days
|58.50
|-1.37
|-2.29%
|Basra Light •6 days
|64.98
|+1.87
|+2.96%
|Saharan Blend •6 days
|61.19
|-1.60
|-2.55%
|Bonny Light •6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Girassol • 6 days
|62.09
|-1.26
|-1.99%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|61.70
|-1.37
|-2.17%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|48.59
|-2.91
|-5.65%
|Western Canadian Select •17 hours
|48.85
|-2.80
|-5.42%
|Canadian Condensate •17 hours
|57.65
|-2.80
|-4.63%
|Premium Synthetic •17 hours
|59.05
|-2.80
|-4.53%
|Sweet Crude •17 hours
|56.20
|-2.80
|-4.75%
|Peace Sour •17 hours
|54.85
|-2.80
|-4.86%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 17 hours
|54.85
|-2.80
|-4.86%
|Light Sour Blend • 17 hours
|56.15
|-2.80
|-4.75%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours
|60.65
|-2.80
|-4.41%
|Central Alberta • 17 hours
|55.15
|-2.80
|-4.83%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|56.00
|+0.75
|+1.36%
|Giddings •18 hours
|49.75
|+0.75
|+1.53%
|ANS West Coast •6 days
|64.73
|+1.66
|+2.63%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|53.28
|+0.68
|+1.29%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|57.23
|+0.68
|+1.20%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 18 hours
|57.23
|+0.68
|+1.20%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours
|56.00
|+0.75
|+1.36%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|49.00
|-2.75
|-5.31%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|55.75
|-12.04
|-17.76%
The tiny ex-Yugoslavian Republic of…
Saudi Arabia’s plans to diversify…
BP is on track to reach its net debt goal reduction to $35 billion ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement.
According to the statement, the UK-based supermajor expects to have reached this level of net debt by the end of March.
"We are pleased to announce that we now expect to have reached our $35 billion net debt target during the first quarter 2021," chief executive Bernard Looney said.
"This is a result of earlier than anticipated delivery of disposal proceeds combined with very strong business performance during the first quarter. We look forward to updating the market at our first-quarter results, including further information on share buybacks."
During the first quarter of the year, BP received some $4.7 billion in proceeds from various asset divestment deals, including $2.4 billion from the sale of a 20-percent stake in an Omani natural gas field. The supermajor will remain the operator of Block 61 with a 40-percent stake.
Other divestment deals during the quarter included the sale of BP's petrochemicals business to Ineos, for which it last quarter received a final payment of $1 billion as well as the sale of a 49-percent stake in an oil product and logistics affiliate in the United States, which generated $700 million in proceeds.
Finally, BP sold a stake in Palantir for $400 million during the first quarter, noting that this was a significant return on its original investment in the company.
BP said it expected total divestment proceeds for the year to be in the upper part of the range between $4 and $6 billion that it had set itself for the year. The total amount the company set out to generate from divestments between 2020 and 2025 stands at $35 billion. So far, it has generated $10 billion in proceeds from such deals.
By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com