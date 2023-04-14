Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.76 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.41 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.69 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.025 +0.018 +0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.827 -0.005 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Marine 1 day 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.69 +0.63 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Auto Manufacturers To Brace For Turmoil Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

By ZeroHedge - Apr 14, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

WSJ cited data from multiple auto data providers that show the market shift and what appears to be an emerging discount wave on new vehicles, granted lending standards remain tight

The number one reason auto manufacturers experienced a profit boom during Covid was due to supply chain disruptions that led to inventory declines, and cheap credit allowed consumers to panic buy anything on the dealer lot, driving prices through the roof. Now inventory lots are filling up. 

According to data provider Cox Automotive, the weekly supply of vehicles at dealerships jumped to 740,000, or about 70% higher, in March than a year before. 

More supply at dealers and a declining pool of creditworthy Americans means any remaining buyer has renewed bargaining power. This has led to increased vehicle discounts last month of 3.3%, up almost a percentage point compared with the same month the previous year, according to new estimates by J.D. Power. 

Combinate the flood of new supplies with an affordability crisis as new-car loan rates have nearly doubled, and it's becoming evident that a discount wave is only just unfolding, leading to a future profit bust for automakers.  

Meanwhile, Paul Jacobson, Chief Financial Officer at General Motors, knows turmoil is coming, as he told journalists in New York this week that high cash flows are needed to fund new ventures into electric vehicle programs. Jacobson said cost-cutting efforts are underway. 

By Zerohedge.com

