Austria Looks to Cut Its Dependence on Russian Natural Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.93 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.06 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.70 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.844 -0.003 -0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.366 +0.026 +1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%
Chart Mars US 101 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.366 +0.026 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.77 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 804 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.97 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.44 +0.56 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.75 +0.45 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.45 +1.30 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 257 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.24 +0.62 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.99 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.24 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.64 +0.62 +0.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 62.69 +0.62 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.59 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.84 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.94 +0.62 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.07 +0.62 +0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.72 +0.62 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.32 +0.62 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.69 +2.61 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 10 hours huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 20 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

Uzbekistan to Install Thousands of EV Charging Stations in Eco Push

Uzbekistan to Install Thousands of EV Charging Stations in Eco Push

Uzbekistan's automotive market is undergoing…

How Long Can the Houthis Hold Out?

How Long Can the Houthis Hold Out?

Houthi attacks on the Red…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Austria Looks to Cut Its Dependence on Russian Natural Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

Austria, one of the few EU countries still receiving Russian natural gas by pipeline, is looking to reduce its dependence on Moscow, including by seeking to end a long-term deal that Austria-based energy giant OMV has with Gazprom, Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Monday.

“Austria has become massively dependent on Russian gas in recent decades. Despite government efforts, the share of Russian natural gas in Austria’s gas import mix remains too high,” said Gewessler, who is part of the Green party, a coalition partner in the government.

In December 2023, the share of Russian gas in Austria’s imports was at 98% -- the highest since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the minister said at a news conference and in comments posted on X.  

“Our goal is: Ditch Russian natural gas. As a sovereign country, we cannot accept this dependence - the share of gas imports from Russia is increasing instead of decreasing,” Gewessler said.

As the share of Russian natural gas is growing instead of declining, and if the market fails, “the state must intervene,” she added.

“We will develop proposals for a legal requirements of diversification,” Gewessler said.

In addition, all options for terminating the long-term supply contract between OMV and Gazprom should be reviewed, the minister said.

Gewessler also proposed gas importers be obliged to gradually raise the share of non-Russian gas they are selling in Austria.

The proposals would need a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and Gewessler appealed to lawmakers to “take the next step and act in the interests of Austria’s independence.”

Gewessler is a representative of the Greens, the coalition partner of the conservative People’s Party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It wasn’t clear to what extent the People’s Party was involved in the plans Gewessler announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear how far the proposals would go, either, as Austria is heading to a general election this year. The far-right Freedom Party is leading in polls.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Says Energy Transition Drove Decision to Halt Capacity Expansion

Next Post

Iraq Remains Committed to OPEC+ Deal to Cap Oil Output at 4 Million Bpd

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com