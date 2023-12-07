Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.21 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.556 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.011 -0.020 -0.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.011 -0.020 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 -1.38 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.98 -3.80 -5.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.61 -3.66 -5.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.46 -3.66 -5.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.86 -3.66 -5.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.25 -3.25 -4.68%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 23 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were unimpressed by…

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Australian Firms in Merger Talks to Create $52-Billion Energy Giant

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Australian oil and gas producers Woodside Energy and Santos confirmed on Thursday they are in talks regarding a potential merger that would create a giant energy group with a market capitalization of around $52.6 billion (AUS$80 billion).

“In response to recent media speculation, Woodside confirms it is in discussions regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd,” Woodside said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“Discussions remain confidential and incomplete, and there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a transaction,” the company added.

“As a global energy company, Woodside continuously assesses a range of opportunities to create and deliver value for shareholders.”

Santos, for its part, confirmed “it has engaged in preliminary discussions with Woodside regarding a potential merger.”

Santos also stressed that the consideration of any merger is at an early stage and there is no agreement between the parties.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate from these discussions.”

If the talks do lead to a merger, it would create a giant oil and gas producer and a major LNG exporter from Australia, one of the world’s top three LNG exporters alongside the United States and Qatar.

But the creation of a large LNG exporting company in Australia could warrant closer scrutiny because of a potential impact on competition, a spokesperson for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission told Reuters.

A potential deal would be one of the largest corporate mergers in Australia for years and would follow a string of mega deals in the energy sector in recent weeks in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, ExxonMobil announced an agreement to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is around $64.5 billion.

Less than two weeks later, the other U.S. supermajor, Chevron, said it would buy Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion with a total enterprise value, including debt, at $60 billion.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Vows to Provide More Oil Data Following OPEC+ Calls for Transparency

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com