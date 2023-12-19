Australian Climate Change Authority Sets Sights on Methane Emissions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 72.20 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.70 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.00 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.446 -0.057 -2.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.150 -0.009 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 46 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.150 -0.009 -0.41%

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.46 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.97 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.29 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 749 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.91 +1.90 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.53 +1.95 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.03 +1.26 +1.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 202 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.07 +1.04 +1.96%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 74.97 +1.04 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.22 +1.04 +1.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 64.07 +1.04 +1.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.07 +1.04 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 65.32 +1.04 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 56.82 +1.04 +1.86%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.05 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.66 -0.15 -0.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.51 -0.15 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.91 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Australian Climate Change Authority Sets Sights on Methane Emissions

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 19, 2023, 3:30 AM CST

The Australian oil and gas industry needs to start paying more attention to reducing methane emissions, the country’s Climate Change Authority has said in two reports, as cited by Bloomberg.

The advisory body to the Australian government said “Over the past five years, developments in satellite technologies and inverse modeling techniques have resulted in a new source of data to estimate fugitive methane emissions from individual facilities.”

It went on to add that this improved technology has called into question the accuracy of previous data-collection methods used by coal miners and oil and gas producers, suggesting they need an update.

If the Australian government heeds the advice of the Climate Change Authority, the country will probably follow the example of Canada, which recently announced aggressive methane emission reduction targets for its oil and gas industry.

"Canada has committed to reduce by 2030 methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent below 2012 levels," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the UN in September.

The U.S. federal government is also zeroing in on methane emissions with new rules that have sparked worry the smaller oil and gas players in the country would be forced to go out of business because of exorbitant additional expenses they would need to make to comply with the law.

Methane has been attracting growing attention from transition activists and governments in the past few years. It has become a natural target alongside CO2 because of its potent greenhouse effect.

Yet investment in methane emissions reduction is minuscule compared to the billions being poured into CO2 emission cuts, a report from environmentalist group Clean Air Task Force released earlier this year said.

The report estimated that the world needs to spend $119 billion annually in the energy, agriculture, and waste industries to reduce methane emissions meaningfully and in line with Paris Agreement stipulations.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

