August OPEC+ Plans Will Likely Be Rubberstamped

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.1 +3.87 +3.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.5 +3.41 +3.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 118.2 +5.31 +4.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.248 +0.009 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.831 +0.066 +1.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 10 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 99.17 -5.45 -5.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.831 +0.066 +1.75%

Graph down Marine 1 day 106.4 -0.26 -0.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 112.1 +1.67 +1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 106.5 -0.38 -0.36%
Graph down Basra Light 206 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 114.5 +0.71 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.6 +0.31 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 10 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Graph down Louisiana Light 10 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 10 hours 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 10 hours 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

August OPEC+ Plans Will Likely Be Rubberstamped

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 24, 2022, 6:00 AM CDT

OPEC+ is largely expected to rubber-stamp next week its decision to boost production in August by 648,000 bpd, five Reuters sources said on Thursday.

Of course, that’s what sources said leading up to the previous meeting as well—although the group decided to raise production by more than planned.

At the previous meeting, OPEC+ agreed to increase its production by 648,000 bpd for July and another 648,000 bpd in August. This compared to expectations for a 432,000 bpd increase.

The current proposal has OPEC+ bringing forward its planned hike for September, spreading it across both July and August. But even if next week’s OPEC+ meeting confirms this tentative plan for August, it is unlikely to hit that target.

For May, OPEC+ produced 2.7 million bpd below its target. For June, the UAE’s energy minister said the group was still pumping 2.6 million bpd below its target. Then it raised its target by another 648,000 for July—and the August target is another 648,000 bpd higher than that.

Some would argue that this significant underproduction not only speaks to the group’s lack of market-managing spare capacity, but also to the low probability that the group will hit its new target in August. In order to achieve this target, the group would need to increase its production by nearly 4 million barrels per day over what it is producing today.

Since OPEC+ started reversing last year the record cuts from April 2020, the group has been consistently struggling to meet its production quota as many members lack spare capacity or investment to increase production. Only three members—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq—are thought to have meaningful capacity to spare.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

