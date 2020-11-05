Apache To Drill New Well Offshore Suriname

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.73 -0.42 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.89 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.023 -0.023 -0.76%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 39.45 +1.44 +3.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 39.09 +0.65 +1.69%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.26 +1.45 +3.74%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 39.60 +3.24 +8.91%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.023 -0.023 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 39.82 +0.40 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 40.18 +0.31 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 37.83 +1.28 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 42.98 +1.54 +3.72%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 39.46 +1.51 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 40.26 +1.45 +3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.26 +1.45 +3.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.60 +1.50 +3.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 39.09 +0.65 +1.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 48 days 28.21 +1.09 +4.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 29.20 +1.49 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 38.15 +1.49 +4.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 39.55 +1.49 +3.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 34.80 +1.49 +4.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 34.45 +1.49 +4.52%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 34.45 +1.49 +4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.15 +1.49 +4.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 35.50 +1.49 +4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 34.30 +1.49 +4.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 35.50 +1.50 +4.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 29.25 +1.50 +5.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 33.10 +1.49 +4.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 37.05 +1.49 +4.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.05 +1.49 +4.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 35.50 +1.50 +4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 29.50 +1.50 +5.36%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 42.43 +1.49 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 12 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours .
  • 12 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 19 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 5 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 12 hours The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 2 days Biden's laptop
  • 2 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

Tesla To Build Even Bigger Battery In Australia

The Biggest Ever Transfer Of Wealth Is Happening Right Now

The Biggest Ever Transfer Of Wealth Is Happening Right Now

The ESG megatrend is upending…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Sink In October

China’s Crude Oil Imports Sink In October

China’s crude oil imports fell…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Apache To Drill New Well Offshore Suriname

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 05, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Despite the industry-wide downturn, Apache Corp plans to drill a fifth well in Block 58 offshore Suriname, the company said in its third-quarter financial report, as the Houston-based oil major continues to focus on its prime non-U.S. assets.

The company added that it expected “robust Suriname exploration and appraisal programs in 2021.” 

Suriname, one of the poorest countries in South America, lies on top of the Guyana-Suriname basin, which has become one of the hottest new exploration spots for the oil industry. A big reason for this was the string of noteworthy discoveries that Exxon and Hess have made in Suriname’s neighbor Guyana, which in turn sparked interest in Suriname.

Earlier this year, Apache Corp and its partner in Suriname Total announced their third oil discovery in Block 58, at the Kwaskwasi-1 well, which, according to Apache, turned out to be the biggest one in the basin so far.

“We are thrilled with the results from the Kwaskwasi-1 exploration well. This is the best well we’ve drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs,” Apache chief executive John J. Christmann said at the time.

“While we have a lot more work to do, a discovery of this quality and magnitude merits a pace of evaluation that enables the option of accelerated first production.”

At the presentation of Apache’s third-quarter results, Christmann said the company had submitted appraisal plans for the first two discoveries—Maka and Sapakara—and intended to present the appraisal plan for Kwaskwasi before this year’s end. Operations are continuing at the fourth drilling site in Block 58, Keskesi, Christmann also said.

Suriname has estimated oil reserves of 92.5 million barrels, according to its state oil company Staatsolie, and some 17.1 million barrels of probable oil reserves. It currently operates just one producing field, Tambaredjo, which pumps around 16,300 bpd. Apache and Total share the rights to Block 58 50/50.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Election 2020: Climate Change Won’t Be Part Of Texas Oil Regulator’s Agenda

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com