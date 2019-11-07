Anti-Fracking Protests Turn Violent In The UK

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.85 +0.50 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +0.33 +0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Mars US 22 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.17 -0.95 -1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 2 days 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.67 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.50 -0.88 -2.49%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 69 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.00 -0.88 -1.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.25 -0.88 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.00 -0.88 -1.60%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.10 -0.88 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 56 days 66.03 +0.74 +1.13%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -1.00 -2.11%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.93 -0.88 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour BLOWOUT Official release, Scary the lack of Fundamentals Ignored
  • 3 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 1 hour BABA Next, Probably
  • 1 hour China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 1 hour Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 11 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 5 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 10 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 23 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 10 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

The Real Reason Big Oil Bailed On Brazil

What’s Behind The Spike In OPEC Oil Production?

What’s Behind The Spike In OPEC Oil Production?

Saudi Arabia has officially restored…

Oil Prices Rally On OPEC And Trade War Optimism

Oil Prices Rally On OPEC And Trade War Optimism

Bearish sentiment is struggling to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Anti-Fracking Protests Turn Violent In The UK

By ZeroHedge - Nov 07, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Anti-Fracking Protest

UK police have been accused of sexually assaulting female anti-fracking protesters, including groping and exposing their their breasts while placing them under arrest, reports The Guardian.

"I’ve seen women have their tops, as they’ve been restrained or dragged, their tops are deliberately pulled up so that their breasts and bras are exposed … I’ve seen girls pulled by their hair, if they’ve got hair in ponytails and stuff like that," said one 45-year-old female protester.

According to a report by a team of academics who studied three years of anti-fracking demonstrations, female protesters were treated more physically than male protesters.

"These tactics have been understood by protesters as an exercise of power and have left women feeling violated and frightened," said researchers from Liverpool John Moores University, the University of York and the School of Advanced Study at the University of London.

In addition to groping and humiliation, police regularly used violence and aggression to intimidate protesters.

Disabled and older protesters had also been subjected to violent policing, they said. They recorded testimonies from protesters who said police officers had shoved, pushed and dragged them.

“In some cases … this type of violence was said to take place on a daily basis and became a defining feature of the experience of protest,” they said.

“Some of these violent incidents have led to protesters reporting physical injuries, including severe bruising, broken bones and chronic pain.” -The Guardian

The researchers analyzed policing practices at protests across seven UK fracking sites since 2016 - conducing in-depth interviews with 31 activists.

"Many protesters outline marked differences in how men and women are policed, albeit both violently, with women protesters reporting being physically moved, carried and manhandled using specific restraint techniques," they report. " Broadly conceived, these techniques involve a much closer form of bodily contact between women protesters and male police officers, which, according to the testimonies we have collected, includes the use of groping and tactics such as the pulling of clothing to reveal women’s breasts."

The researchers concluded that the heavy-handed police tactics were disproportionate and undermined the right to protest, and suggested "the use of violent police methods is not in response to violent behaviour by protesters or in response to acts of criminality."

Related: Iran’s $280 Billion Sanction Skirting Scheme

"In some instances, this reported violence has had an effect on the willingness and capacity of some protesters to engage in anti-fracking campaigns. This has serious consequences for rights to freedom of assembly and expression."

While the protesters say their official complaints went uninvestigated, the National Police Chiefs' Council took issue with the entire report - as the researchers didn't contact them for their side of the story.

The report said that protesters who submitted official complaints to the police often found these were “dismissed without thorough investigation”, a claim rejected by the police as speculative.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on shale, gas and oil exploration, DCC Terry Woods, said: “The police service always welcome feedback concerning policing operations and we will always consider carefully issues raised with us.

“However, I feel there has been a missed opportunity to make this a more meaningful piece of research by not consulting the police for their side of the story, and limiting the research to the opinions of a small number of people with what appears to be a similar point of view. -The Guardian

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Full Scale Of Brazil’s Oil Spill Remains A Mystery

Next Post

The Ethanol Crisis Has Claimed Another Victim

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com