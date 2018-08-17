Analysts: Russia’s Oil Industry Won’t Crumble Under U.S. ‘Bill From Hell’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 65.91 +0.45 +0.69%
Brent Crude 1 hour 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.946 +0.038 +1.31%
Mars US 1 hour 66.71 +0.45 +0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 2 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.946 +0.038 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.09 +0.76 +1.10%
Murban 18 hours 72.35 +0.46 +0.64%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.25 +0.59 +0.90%
Basra Light 18 hours 71.43 +1.34 +1.91%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.22 +0.67 +0.96%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.33 +0.45 +0.63%
Girassol 18 hours 71.54 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 22 mins The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 19 hours Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 15 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 7 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 19 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 5 hours Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 9 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 7 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 15 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 6 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 1 day Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 20 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging
  • 21 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021

Breaking News:

Aramco Ready To Invest To Meet Future Oil Demand

Iran’s Latest Tactic To Save Market Share

Iran’s Latest Tactic To Save Market Share

Iran cut oil prices for…

What Happens To Syrian Oil Post-Civil War?

What Happens To Syrian Oil Post-Civil War?

After years of conflict in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts: Russia’s Oil Industry Won’t Crumble Under U.S. ‘Bill From Hell’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 17, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT oil drilling crew

The ‘bill from hell’ of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia that U.S. Senators introduced earlier this month is unlikely to have a wide-ranging impact on Russia’s oil industry, analysts and economists tell Reuters.

Since the United States slapped sanctions on Russia in 2014 over the Crimea annexation, Russian oil firms have drastically cut their exposure to Western bank funding, but this simply increased Russia’s reliance on domestic drilling and Moscow-derived oil field technology in its attempt to reduce Moscow’s dependence on imported technology.

The latest bill that U.S. Senators from both parties introduced on August 2 contains proposals for wide-ranging sanctions, including on goods, services, technology, financing, and support that currently directly and significantly contributes to Russia’s ability to develop crude oil resources located in the Russian Federation.

According to Russia-based analysts who spoke to Reuters, the oil industry would only see limited impact if those sanctions are approved, signed into law, and enacted, because Russian oil and gas firms now rely almost entirely on domestic and Chinese banks for funding, and have lessened their dependence on Western drilling technology.

This is one of the reasons why Russian stocks weren’t hit by the news that U.S. Senators were seeking harsher sanctions on Moscow, according to the analysts. Reuters has estimated that since the legislation was introduced, the Russian ruble has lost 10 percent in value, and banking stocks have plunged 20 percent. But oil stocks gave gained 2 percent and have risen by 27 percent year to date.

Related: Gulf Coast Refineries Process Record Volume Of Crude

“The main driver of the Russian oil industry’s profitability is the oil price denominated in roubles and it is currently posting new records as the rouble is getting weaker. Hence the sanction noise often even has a positive impact on Russian oil stocks,” Dmitry Marinchenko at Fitch Ratings told Reuters.

Russia’s oil industry would mostly feel the pinch in the access to high-end Western drilling technology if the ‘bill from hell’ is enacted. Yet, in recent years, Moscow has been looking to develop its own solutions to replace imported technology, and that process has been gathering pace, Denis Borisov, director of EY’s oil and gas center in Moscow, told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Production At Libya’s Largest Oil Field Risks Shutdown, Again

Next Post

Security Concerns Over Libya’s Oil Attracts Huge Freight Premiums

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com