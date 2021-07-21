Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Fall Below $60

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.30 +3.10 +4.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins SellBuy 72.23 +2.88 +4.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.917 -0.042 -1.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.087 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.212 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.212 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 71.69 -2.08 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 3 days 72.45 -2.21 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 64.17 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 69.12 -6.65 -8.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 68.67 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.55 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 73.15 -2.14 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.84 +0.93 +1.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.80 +0.85 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 66.20 +0.85 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 67.60 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.20 +0.85 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 65.85 +0.85 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.20 +0.85 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.77 +0.82 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 68.67 -4.90 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 +1.00 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.51 +1.00 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 15 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 18 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 19 hours Natural Gas Cleaning Costs
  • 33 mins California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone

Breaking News:

Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Fall Below $60

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

The agreement which OPEC+ reached…

Weak Fuel Demand Sends India’s Oil Imports To 9-Month Low

Weak Fuel Demand Sends India’s Oil Imports To 9-Month Low

Indian refiners imported in June…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Fall Below $60

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 21, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil won’t fall below $60, according to analysts interviewed by Tass on Wednesday.

Those analysts pin the recent price drop not on the OPEC+ decision to ramp up production quotas, but rather on the mounting fears that a rise in Covid-19 cases—particularly the Delta variant—will stall an economic recovery and hence oil demand.

The price of Brent crude oil fell sharply on Monday, just a day after the OPEC+ meeting agreed to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day back into the market as of August, and every month thereafter until the entire production agreement for the group has been unwound.

Brent slid more than 7% on Monday, but has since rebounded. On Wednesday, despite the EIA’s and API’s unfavorable inventory report that showed a surprise building crude oil stocks in the United States, the price of Brent crude rose more than 4% to $72.24 per barrel.

According to the analysts interviewed by Tass, Brent will hover in the $60-$70 range and will likely not fall below that threshold because additional lockdowns are unlikely despite the Delta variant.

Vasily Tanurkov, director of corporate ratings group at Arca, said that the price dropoff was due to a variety of events that came to a head on Monday.

 "If you look at what basically happened on Monday in the financial markets, then almost everything collapsed: stock markets, Asian, European, almost all raw materials fell. This was more due to fears about a new wave of coronavirus: the incidence in the world is growing, and especially in Southeast Asia. Accordingly, this could lead to stagnation in global demand, including for oil," Tanurkov told Tass.

Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director of the group for natural resources and commodities of Fitch also agrees that oil will sit in the $60-$70 range, because this is the level that is “comfortable for most oil producers.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

JPMorgan: Large Cap Energy Stocks Poised For Sharp Short Squeeze

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com