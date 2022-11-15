Analysts: Inflation Has Peaked, But Prices Likely To Remain High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 85.96 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 90.80 -1.03 -1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.073 +0.140 +2.36%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.514 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.37 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.514 -0.014 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.57 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.98 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.71 -1.16 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 350 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.35 -1.28 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.16 -1.58 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.87 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.62 -3.09 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.02 -3.09 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.27 -3.09 -3.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 83.42 -3.09 -3.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.42 -3.09 -3.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.37 -3.09 -3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.72 -3.09 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 21 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 10 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

U.S. Tech Is Being Used In Iran’s Controversial Drones

U.S. Tech Is Being Used In Iran’s Controversial Drones

Iran’s controversial Mohajer-6 drones are…

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

According to a recent report,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Analysts: Inflation Has Peaked, But Prices Likely To Remain High

By City A.M - Nov 15, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Inflation has peaked in the UK, but will take a long time to fall, a top investment bank has bet.

New data out from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday will show prices rose 10.9 percent over the last year, according to Deutsche Bank.

 

While above September’s 10.1 percent reading and a 40-year high, “inflation will likely have peaked in October,” Sanjay Raja, an economist at the firm, said.

If his bet materialises, it will provide a welcome respite from what has been a rampant inflation surge over the last year or so.

Inflation has stayed above the Bank of England’s two percent target since summer 2021. It dropped back slightly in August, only to rise again in September.

Inflation has risen sharply over last year

Source: ONS

High energy prices, gummed up supply chains after the Covid-19 unlocking and rapid wage growth have all pushed prices higher. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also fuelled inflation by jolting international energy markets. 

Raja said energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap rise to £2,500 – held lower by the government pegging household energy costs – drove October inflation higher.

However, he warned inflation would stay persistently higher.

“Emerging second-round effects and a tight labour market will likely keep price pressures sustained for a little longer heading into 2023, particularly with regards to services inflation,” he said.

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates eight times in a row to three percent, including a 75 basis point rise earlier this month, the largest increase in over 30 years.

The series of rate hikes are designed to make it more expensive to borrow money and more attractive to save, thereby curbing spending and, in theory, prices.

Central banks cannot tame present day price rises. Instead, they raise interest rates to prevent so-called “second-round” effects, in which workers demand wage rises and businesses hike prices steeply, creating an inflationary feedback loop.

By City AM



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Compromise Its Sovereignty, Territory Or Independence

Next Post

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Compromise Its Sovereignty, Territory Or Independence

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com